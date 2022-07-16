The Walker City Council on July 11 deferred taking action on the proposed purchase of a 24.24-acre tract of land located north of Ball Park Road and just east of Walker North Road.
Realtor Anna Boykin, representing the Kline Peak family, owners of the land, offered the city two proposals for acquisition of the land with the first proposal including the donation of five acres of the land to the city by the Peak family. Under the conditions of one proposal the city could accept the donated five acres and then purchase the additional 19.24 acres at a cost of $22,500 per acre for a total cost of $413,660. The city would be given five years to pay for the land on monthly installments.
The second proposal offered the city the opportunity to purchase the full 24.24 acres at a cost of $18,00 per acre for a total cost of $436,320 also to be paid through monthly payments over a five-year period. In her proposal
Boykin said the Peak family was “truly trying to help and give the city a great opportunity. This land could be a true asset to your community and one that can benefit everyone. It will bring joy and activity to the community.”
She said the Peaks were willing to give the city 7-10 days to make a final decision and that if the council decided to not accept the offer then the property would be listed and that potential buyers would be offered the same proposals.
Mayor Jimmy Watson thanked the Peak family and Boykin for making the proposal but explained that the city does not have the funds in the current fiscal budget to purchase the land and, furthermore, the city would have to have the land appraised and have a wetlands inspection completed before any purchase could be considered.
“You offer is generous and I, and members of the council, have expressed a desire to acquire more ‘green space’ in the city; but at this time we are just not able to accept your proposal. I can see where this land would be of value to the city but at the same time, I have to say that while the land could be an asset for our city, the need is not great. We have to do more research and let our engineers look at the land and see how it could be best utilized,” Watson said.
He told Boykin that if the land does not sell the council might consider the proposals at a later date when the city adopts a new budget for the next fiscal year. She indicated that if the land does not sell then the offer proposed at the meeting would still be available in the event the city wanted to purchase the property.
Dumplin Creek, one of the city’s drainage outlets, meanders through the center of the property.
The only other action taken by the council at the brief meeting was approval for the purchase of a used bulldozer at a cost of $62,280. Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said the city was in need of a dozer to accomplish a number of tasks and that the price for this piece of machinery was reasonable.