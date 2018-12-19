The Northlake Camera Club recently elected new officers for 2019.
Accepting the position of president is George Druin, of Loranger; vice president, Linda Lodato, of Hammond; treasurer, Russ Madere, of Amite; and secretary, Sandra Madere, of Amite.
Each month, the club has a friendly competition with club members selecting the winners. Each member can bring a photograph for the competition. Points are awarded by the number of votes and at the end of the year, ribbons are distributed to the top three winners. Ribbons for 2018 were awarded to first place Russ Madere, followed by George Druin in second place and Ken Tillman, third place.
The Northlake Camera Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, except July at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 East Thomas St., downtown Hammond. Everyone is invited and visitors are welcome. The club is comprised of members who are semi-professionals to amateurs who just enjoy taking photos.
Each month, the president presents a "Ten Minute Teach," a quick tidbit of camera education. Extended lessons on such subjects as leading lines in photography, close-ups, the use or not use of flash, are also a part of meetings.
Dues are $20 for a single member, $25 for a couple and $30 covers an entire family.
For information, call secretary Sandra Madere at (985) 748-5176.