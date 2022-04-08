The French Settlement Town Hall building where Mayor's Court takes place located at 16015 LA-16 Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in French Settlement, La. The story is about cities and towns that rely heavily on fines and forfeitures to support their government functions. The villages of Port Vincent and French Settlement illustrate this point since their fines and fees make up 70% and 40%, of their respective budgets through data analysis of audit reports. The Òspeed trapÓ designation for the hamlets has yet to be determined.