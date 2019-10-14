The town of Albany has lost the state’s longest continuous-serving police chief, a fixture in this Livingston Parish community for more than 40 years.
Albany Police Chief Russell Hutchinson, 71, died Monday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported.
Hutchinson began his political career in 1975 as Albany’s justice of the peace, and was serving his 11th term as Albany's police chief at the time of his death.
Information on appointing an interim police chief and setting a special election to fill the remainder was not available late Monday.
“Russell was the epitome of your local chief of police and knew how to police in a firm and knowledgeable manner, yet could be compassionate and kind,” said Albany Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll.
Many law enforcement officers across the state started their careers under Hutchinson's supervision, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Steele. In a press release, multiple deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke of how Hutchinson inspired them as young officers.
“When you sit back and think of the impact he has had on so many lives — it's amazing,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in the news release. “He was truly a gift to Albany, to Livingston Parish, to law enforcement and to all those who were fortunate enough to learn from him."
Hutchinson’s son, Rusty Hutchinson, said in the news release that his father worked with seven mayors during his tenure as police chief, and that his life was defined by service and leadership.
Brandon Thompson Funeral Home in Hammond is handling arrangements. The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Albany First Baptist Church.