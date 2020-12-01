During October, Pam Villagran, the Family Life and Literacy chair for Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community, visited Holy Ghost Elementary School and Eastside Elementary Magnet School in Hammond to drop off individual copies of paperback Webster dictionaries for all the third grade students in both schools.
For several years, WVFC has donated dictionaries to both schools’ third grade students to help promote their learning experience.
Usually several club members go to each of the schools to pass the dictionaries, but because of the social distancing protocols, it was not possible for the members to go into the classrooms.
WVFC is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. There are two groups parishwide: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community. Tangipahoa parish is one of 15 parishes that belong to the statewide organization, Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community. For information about the local groups, contact Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community President Marie Heck at (985) 634-9510.