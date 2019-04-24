THURSDAY
Teen Reads: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
For the Birds: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Lego Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
SATURDAY
BASKET WEAVING FOR BEGINNERS: 10 a.m., South Branch Library. Come to the Livingston Parish Library and learn the ancient art of basket weaving. Make your own basket for gift giving or decorating.
HUNGARIAN SETTLEMENT MUSEUM MEET & GREET: 1 p.m., Hungarian Settlement Museum, 27455 La. 43, Albany. Learn about the history of the Hungarian Settlement and Magyar Marketing's tours to Hungary and Transylvania. $4 for adults, $3 senior & veterans, $2 for children.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Idea Lab Create — Plant and Paint: 1 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Painting a flowerpot, plant a succulent, and bring home a plant.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
For the Birds: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library. Flock to the library to craft a pine cone feeder for your feathered friends and make a bird mixed media masterpiece.
Adulting 101: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Sessions can range from cooking and housework to landing the job and managing money.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
MAY 2
Free Play in May: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Life Size Aladdin Clue: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
La Table Française: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.