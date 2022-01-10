For many years camellia enthusiasts from throughout the region marked their calendars for January when the annual Camellia Stroll and Sale would be held at the expansive gardens that are part of the LSU Agricultural Research Station just east of Hammond.
However, extensive damage to the research station and its gardens caused by Hurricane Ida forced a cancellation of the Camellia Stroll that typically attracted as many as 400-500 visitors on a Sunday in January. Searching for a way to replace the highlight of the year for camellia fans, members of the Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardeners elected to hold an information booth and plant sale at the farmers market sponsored by Hammond’s Downtown Development District every Saturday.
Among the master gardeners manning the booth was John Grimm, who has served as chairman of the Camellia Stroll and Sale for many years. Grimm, eager to show pictures of the damage to the research station caused by Hurricane Ida, said the master gardeners just could not miss the opportunity to continue to put camellias in the spotlight during a winter month. The master gardeners have long been involved in assisting with the preservation and showing of the gardens at the research station, he said.
Grimm explained that almost all camellias bloom in the winter, a quality that differentiates the decorative plants from other picturesque bushes that tend to bloom in the spring and summer. “Camellias are interesting plants...not only do they bloom primarily in winter, but the rare yellow camellias also choose to bloom in summer. You can fill a book on all that is special about camellias,” he said.
For starters, Grimm said that plant scientists have identified about 25,000 varieties of camellias. Research continues on different varieties, and Grimm said that new ones are found on a regular basis. Camellia plants are the source of tea, and Keric Buckner, another master gardener and a member of several area camellia societies, explained that researchers at the LSU Agricultural and Research Station in Hammond have completed enough research on the growing of tea that a number of fledgling tea farms have been established in Tangipahoa and neighboring parishes.
Camellia research at the agriculture station has been going on for a number of years, Buckner said, adding that the science was largely started by Hody Wilson, a plant scientist who did research on the plants at the station beginning in the 1960s and 1970s.
Annie Coco, a retired county agent with the LSU Agricultural Extension Service, said camellia gardens are a popular attraction for most people but especially for those who appreciate beautiful flowers. In addition to the extensive camellia garden at the research station, another center of camellia husbandry is the on the Southeastern Louisiana University campus, where the Gladney Tinsley Camellia Garden has been an attraction for many years. Tinsley was a former president of the university.
Grimm said he, among others, is dedicated to preserving camellias and that he is constantly looking for new varieties. He raises camellias on his farm in Bush, approximately named Camellia Heaven, where he cultivates and propagates camellias.
“Those of us who appreciate this unique plant are doing all we can to save vintage camellia plants," he said. "What is happening now is that old homes and farms, where camellias were planted many years ago, are being knocked down to build new subdivisions. We go to those sites and dig plants or get cuttings and replant them to save those particular varieties."
He said when his team heard about a nursery in Dothan, Alabama, that was closing, the went there and saved 600 camellia plants. "We do this because we are dedicated to saving this beautiful and valuable flowering shrub.”
His gardens are the home to countless numbers and varieties of camellias. Later this month he will host a visit to his farm by members of the local group of Master Gardeners.
The Master Gardeners at the Saturday booth had no trouble selling the plants they managed to salvage for the special occasion. Coco said about 50 plants were brought to the Country Market that opened at 10 a.m. and by about 11:30 a.m. all the plants but about five had been sold.
One of the purchasers, Catherine Harbez, said she heard about the camellia sale on a local radio station and decided to claim a few of the plants. “I have always like camellias so I decided to try my hand at growing my own. I bought three plants and I am looking forward to seeing what kind of results I am going to have with them.”
The Hammond campus of the LSU Agricultural research Station has as its primary mission research on nursery crop production and landscape horticulture research and extension.