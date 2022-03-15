Early voting runs through Saturday, March 19
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that early voting for the March 26 municipal primary election continues from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, March 19. Residents who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.
Voters are encouraged to use Louisiana’s free smartphone app GeauxVote Mobile to locate parish early voting locations, the election day voting site or view a sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
What's up TikTok?
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce CEO April Wehrs recently posted an article on the chamber's website about business use of the platform TikTok. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4bnz2k2 to her tips for using the video driven social media platform.
Art classes and events available
Several events are happening at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Visit www.artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 to book a class.
- Join Amber Hilbun to create a Recycled Collage Landscape from recycled materials in honor of Earth Day. Collect buttons, bottle tops, cardboard, plastic utensils, wrappers, etc. Substrate and other materials will be available. Class for kids ages 8 and up is at 10 a.m. April 16 and costs $25. The adult class for ages 18 and up is at noon and costs Fee $35.
- The Ikebana International of Baton Rouge is holding a display and reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the art council gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Email stutts@cox.net for information.
- The arts council office closed April 20 for Spring Fest, but be sure to visit Mattie Street, Denham Springs, for “Arts on the Avenue.” Vendor applications are on the website.
- Join instructor Jenny Bauer every second and fourth Thursday for free Bible Journaling classes at the gallery.
- Kids Spring Flowers Watercolor Painting Class hosted by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish
- Kids can join artist instructor Shelly Frederick at the gallery at 10 a.m. April 9 to learn basic drawing and painting techniques. They will be using oil pastels to draw flowers and watercolors to paint the design. No experience necessary. All supplies included. Space is limited and class costs $10. Registration deadline is April 7.
Hall of Fame nominations sought
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are accepting nominations for the 12th class of inductees through March 31. Nomination guidelines for the class of 2022 are available on the school website www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
City court amnesty
Denham Springs City Court has an amnesty program in place through April 30. People with outstanding warrants can visit the court at 116 Range Ave. in Denham Springs, or call (225) 665-8568, to receive help with the program. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for information.
Car show planned
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave. Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting and pickles. To show a vehicle, the fee is $25 and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.