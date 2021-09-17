Next Tuesday, the last remaining Livingston Parish public school shuttered in the wake of Hurricane Ida will reopen.

The Maurepas School campus has been closed since the storm struck Aug. 29. Employees will return to school Monday and students will report the next day.

Springfield schools cleared to open after Hurricane Ida as Livingston Parish campuses regain power Three Springfield schools closed in Hurricane Ida's aftermath will reopen to students Wednesday, leaving only one school in Livingston Parish …

It will be the first time all 49 campuses are open since before the hurricane.

“We are glad to announce that next week, with the return of Maurepas School, all of our students will be back in our classrooms,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “We know that having all our schools open doesn’t mean that our communities have returned to their normal routines, but it is a major step forward.”

Three dozen schools opened Sept. 10 and the rest reopened on various days this week.

Livingston Parish public schools adjust calendar to make up for Hurricane Ida closures Livingston Parish public schools announced slight adjustments to the academic calendar in light of recent closures for Hurricane Ida.

Livingston Parish Schools has 26,546 students in grades K-12, and about 4,000 employees.