BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting nominations for its annual list of Most Endangered Places and honorees for the Louisiana Preservation Awards for 2021.
Each year historic sites threatened for various reasons such as demolition, neglect, funding, etc are selected to the Most Endangered List to bring awareness and attention to Louisiana's rapidly disappearing cultural heritage, a press release said. To date, over 140 sites have been recognized. Since 1999, more than 3 dozen sites have been rehabilitated and many currently are in the process being saved. The preservation group welcomes public nomination for sites that are important to their community by March 7.
The group is also encouraging nominations from parishes that have yet to be highlighted on past years’ listings: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Vermillion, West Carroll and Winn.
Structures in the region that have on the list at different times include:
Zachary
In Zachary, the Union Tank Car Dome Building was on the list but was torn down in 2007.
West Feliciana Parish
Three structures previously on the list are considered saved — Rosedown Plantation and Temple Sinai, both in St. Francisville, and St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Weyanoke. Julius Freyhan High School Old Benevolent Society Building in St. Francisville, and Trudeau House in Tunica, are considered endangered.
East Feliciana Parish
The Center Building of the East Louisiana State Hospital, Jackson, is still considered endangered.
To review past Most Endangered Places and nominate a site in your community, visit www.lthp.org/endangered-properties/.
Louisianians also can nominate people and places for the annual 2021 Louisiana Preservation Awards. For the first time, nominations are open to the public for a list of 10 different categories ranging from educational programs, media outreach and lifetime achievements. Nominations are due by March 3. Visit www.lthp.org/about/awards/ for information and to nominate.
Both lists will be formally announced later this spring, tentatively May 2021.