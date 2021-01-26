The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated fall 2020 graduates in ceremonies over two days at various venues.

The university awarded 1,348 degrees this semester, including 1,038 bachelor’s degrees and 19 doctoral degrees. The 291 master's degrees being conferred were the most in school history.

Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and University College were Dec. 8. Ceremonies for the colleges of Engineering and Nursing and Allied Health Professions, and the Graduate School on Dec. 9.

Most semesters, graduates are recognized at ceremonies for their respective colleges and at a general assembly at the Cajundome. This semester, individual college ceremonies were held at outdoor venues, including Cajun Field, Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park to ensure the health and safety of attendees. No general assembly was held.

Graduates from the area include: 

Livingston Parish

BACCALAUREATE DEGREE

Business Administration

Michelle Kaye Calamari

Daniel Joseph Wilson

Liberal Arts

Mary Margaret Scardina

Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Elizabeth Roy Digirolamo

Lauren Dupont

Linda Forbes Henry

Renelda J. Turner

University College

Laura Ruth Zuelke

MASTER’S DEGREE

Arts

John Steven Bowman

Tangipahoa Parish

BACCALAUREATE DEGREE

Business Administration

Madeline Faye Labbe

Education

Danielle Tianna Jefferson

Morgan Bradlea Watts

Liberal Arts

Cassie Alexis-Jevon Thorn

Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Casey Henley

Kirsten Lee Jackson

Tiya Shon Morris

Shay Powell

University College

Anthony T. Wing

MASTER’S DEGREE

Arts

Laporshe Shadana Washington

Business Administration

Michelle Ann Doescher

Christy Tracie

Education

Kimberly Allison Riley

