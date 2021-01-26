The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated fall 2020 graduates in ceremonies over two days at various venues.
The university awarded 1,348 degrees this semester, including 1,038 bachelor’s degrees and 19 doctoral degrees. The 291 master's degrees being conferred were the most in school history.
Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and University College were Dec. 8. Ceremonies for the colleges of Engineering and Nursing and Allied Health Professions, and the Graduate School on Dec. 9.
Most semesters, graduates are recognized at ceremonies for their respective colleges and at a general assembly at the Cajundome. This semester, individual college ceremonies were held at outdoor venues, including Cajun Field, Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park to ensure the health and safety of attendees. No general assembly was held.
Graduates from the area include:
Livingston Parish
BACCALAUREATE DEGREE
Business Administration
Michelle Kaye Calamari
Daniel Joseph Wilson
Liberal Arts
Mary Margaret Scardina
Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Elizabeth Roy Digirolamo
Lauren Dupont
Linda Forbes Henry
Renelda J. Turner
University College
Laura Ruth Zuelke
MASTER’S DEGREE
Arts
John Steven Bowman
Tangipahoa Parish
BACCALAUREATE DEGREE
Business Administration
Madeline Faye Labbe
Education
Danielle Tianna Jefferson
Morgan Bradlea Watts
Liberal Arts
Cassie Alexis-Jevon Thorn
Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Casey Henley
Kirsten Lee Jackson
Tiya Shon Morris
Shay Powell
University College
Anthony T. Wing
MASTER’S DEGREE
Arts
Laporshe Shadana Washington
Business Administration
Michelle Ann Doescher
Christy Tracie
Education
Kimberly Allison Riley