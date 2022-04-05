Is the third time the charm? There are times when it can be, and it was certainly the case last week when the Denham Springs girls bowling team capped off its run through the LHSAA tournament with a state championship.
Sixth-seeded Denham Springs finished with a 15-1 record with the lone loss coming in the regular season at the hands of Dutchtown, seeded No. 2 in the state tourney. The Griffins had also defeated the Yellow Jackets in an invitational tournament, but it was different when the team played in the state semifinals.
After losing 15-12 to Dutchtown in the regular season, Denham Springs turned the tables with a 19-8 win over the team that had the highest average coming into the tournament.
“This was the third time we met up with them this year and we finally won. We won at the right time,” fourth-year Denham Springs coach Kim Bogan said.
The win advanced the Yellow Jackets to the championship where they faced another group of Yellow Jackets, No. 13 C.E. Byrd. All Byrd did was oust the tournament’s top-seeded team, Ponchatoula, by the score of 16.5-10.5.
Referencing the underdog status of both teams, Bogan called the championship game the battle of the under-jackets. It was Denham Springs that broke through the underdog mold taking control in the second and third games on its way to a 21-6 win.
The championship was a result of production from all six of the Yellow Jackets bowling slots, including Audrey Cedotal, who was named the championship’s most valuable player.
Cedotal came in with an average of 173, and rolled a 601 series, the highest of anyone in the final. Cedotal’s high game was a 209, and her average of 200 was the second highest above season’s average by anyone.
It didn’t stop there.
Gracie Dawson had a high of 191 and finished with a 184 average. Layla Legendre averaged 166, Madison Guillaume averaged 151 and Alex Fontenot came in with a 159 average.
The final spot was split between Lauren London and Ann Savignol, who had been injured. London averaged 147, 40 pins above her season mark, and Savignol stepped in for the final game finishing with a 181.
“Denham Springs hasn’t won a championship (since 2008) so it's pretty exciting to bring another one back home,” Bogan said. “It was just phenomenal.”
Dawson, Beam finish second individually
Denham Springs picked up a pair of second-place finishes in the individual bowling competition. Dawson finished behind Dutchtown’s Cadence Cagnolatti in the girls bracket. On the boys side, Cade Fletcher was runner-up to Ryan Beam, also of Dutchtown.