Teacher, artist, writer and horticulturist Randy Harelson spoke to the Edward Livingston Historical Association during its June 21 meeting in Livingston.
Harelson, author of “New Roads and Old Rivers: Louisiana’s Historic Pointe Coupee Parish,” gave a presentation on American naturalists John and William Bartram and their Southeast travels.
Born in 1699 in Pennsylvania, John Bartram was a Quaker and called the world’s greatest botanist. A good friend of Benjamin Franklin, the two founded the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia, where John Bartram built the first nursery and botanical garden, according to a news release.
John Bartram’s son, William, was a poor scholar with few prospects who accompanied his father on horticultural trips. The duo collected tree specimens they shipped in wooden boxes to England, learning much from the Native Americans about plants and herbs, particularly those used for medicinal purposes, according to the release.
William Bartram’s travels brought him to Louisiana in 1775, traveling from the Pearl River to Pointe Coupee. His notes and drawings became a book commonly called “Bartram’s Travels,” the No. 1 best-sellling book of the 18th century.
His trails have been retraced through research and designated the Bartram Trail. Eight of its historical markers have been placed in Louisiana over the past three years by the Bartram Trail Committee of the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, of which Harelson is a member. Marker sites are chosen with the intention of connecting people with nature and foster imagination of what William Bartram saw, according to the release.
The committee hopes to place more markers by the end of 2025, the 250th anniversary of William Bartram’s travels.