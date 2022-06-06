With a snip of the traditional big red ribbon, Chelsea Tallo Little, executive director of Hammond’s Downtown Development District, officially opened Railroad Park, a long-awaited addition to the city’s historic downtown area.
Railroad Park, on North Oak Street near the city’s train station that dates back to the city’s early years, has been in the development and construction stages for the past several months. A large crowd gathered last week at the site to welcome the new park into the city.
In addressing the crowd, Tallo said, “this beautiful park is a perfect example of what a city can accomplish if everyone works together. This is an exciting day for our city and the completion of this park was the work of many who came together to make it happen.”
Adorning the backdrop to the park’s stage was a sign reading, “Downtown Hammond: 2022 Great American Main Street Award Winner.” Hammond was recently named winner of the award by the Main Street America organization.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robbie Miller said the park "makes Hammond an even more impressive city and the award-winning downtown district gives our visitors one more reason to come here and enjoy this great city. This park is yet another example of how we pull together in Tangipahoa Parish to get things done.”
The park, costing $850,000, was mostly funded through money coming from a self-assessed tax that residents and merchants in the district pay. The city also contributed some of the funds for the park and the DDD sold commemorative bricks for additional funding. The public will be offered another chance to purchase memorial bricks and benches in the near future when the DDD staff begins a new fundraising drive.
The park, designed by Roy Dufreche, features an open concept that still offers protection from the nearby train tracks on the east and the street that borders the park on the west. The park features a performing stage, a large, colorful mural that focus on Hammond’s history, shiny metal letters that spell out Hammond, extensive lighting, water fountains and restrooms. At the heart of the park is a monument to Francis G. Steward that has been a part of the area for many years. Stewart lost his life saving the life of a child who was threatened by a moving train.
Park benches and markers tracing important moments in the city’s history will be added later. Supply chain complications have been blamed for the late arrival of those items.
Following the dedication ceremonies, live music was provided by a local group of musicians.