They remembered to add the Bible, the parish map and a newspaper of the day, they just forgot to tell anyone where they'd put it.

The group of Masons and Tangipahoa Parish officials who buried the parish's time capsule in a cornerstone of the governmental office building in Amite in 1969 intended for their successors to open the tin 50 years later for a glimpse into history, but they kept poor records about how, when and where to do so.

It was by chance that current-day officials found old newspaper records citing the capsule about a year ago and started the hunt to find it before the parish's 150th celebration in late September.

While they didn't quite make that deadline, between scouring court records, newspaper clippings, probing the ground wherever rumors took them and a plea on the radio, Parish President Robbie Miller said, they were ultimately led to the parish building's cornerstone and uncovered the rusted tin a week ago.

In a public opening Tuesday afternoon, 19th Masonic District deputy Grand Master Charles Kenneth Dorhauer piece by piece uncovered documents like an old parish map, a Holy Bible, coins from the 1960s, a newspaper and Masonic lodge documents.

Few people in attendance at the standing-room-only unveiling remember when the time capsule was buried, though some residents perked up when Dorhauer read the names of parish officials at the time included in the capsule, recalling them as grandparents or other relatives.

Miller said because 2019 is the 150th year of the parish, officials will bury their own time capsule to be opened the year of the 200th celebration. This capsule includes photographs of the 150th celebration on Sept. 21, sealed letters from each of the municipalities' mayors, newspaper clippings and, if they can figure out how to seal it without the battery corroding, an iPhone.

And this time, the time capsule will be buried right at the front of the building underneath the flagpole in a spot adorned with a very clear time capsule marker.

