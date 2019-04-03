March 20
Picard, Coby Allen: 28, 123675 Henry Drive, Denham Springs, theft, security required, no driver's license, theft of a motor vehicle.
David, Shay: 33, 9150 Lockhart, Lot A111, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation.
Green, Daphne: 37, 3649 Courtland Drive, Baton Rouge, theft of a motor vehicle.
Parker, Germell: 26, 8202 Thistle St., Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, domestic abuse battery.
Pierre, Shane Ray: 42, 44949 Parsonage Road, Hammond, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle inspection, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
May, Kori B.: 38, 22137 Walker South Road, Walker, switched plate, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Flores, Hugo: 53, 16572 La. 15, Prairieville, residential contractor fraud, theft.
Thompson, Timothy E.: 32, 7887 Spanish Oak Road, Denham Springs, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Gill, David: 38, 32844 Brightwood Drive, Walker, unauthorized use of access card as theft.
Braddock, Nathan: 33, 8062 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Johnson, Derek Wayne: 50, 13221 Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge, theft, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Sibley, Richard E.: 36, 33630 N. Corbin Blvd., Walker, criminal trespass.
Baker, Jordon: 38, 45178 Oliver Road, 1, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, vehicle registration expired, possession of marijuana.
Chaisson, Shannon Thomas: 30, 7894 Oakland Drive, 1, Denham Springs, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer.
March 21
Reine, Cheyenne N.: 21, 30476 Michelle St., Walker, simple battery.
Mercante, Misti Lynn: 47, 349 Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, careless operation, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving on roadway lane for traffic, speeding.
Hamilton, Roxanne: 41, 13740 Henry Drive, Denham Springs, two counts theft, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Spence, Ronnie: 35, 1007 Bruce Drive, Denham Springs, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a movable, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Goshen, Richard: 51, 713 Council Hill Road, East Dundee, Illinois, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Villeneuve, Jordan Kaylie: 28, 277 Miller Lane, Amite, probation.
Roe, Emily L.: 26, 11060 Clover Leaf St., Denham Springs, theft.
Morgan, Colby: 22, 14500 Rue Des Chenes, French Settlement, transported/court/return, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Barnett, Sarah: 33, 24180 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ray, Kenneth: 27, 24180 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace, simple assault.
Avants, Charles Matthew: 26, 27660 Frost Road, Livingston, theft.
Rayburn, Michael J.: 50, 43255 Moore Road, Prairieville, fugitive.
Mcmanus, Jordan: 27, 33488 Wiess Road, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Francis, Matthew: 30, 33488 Weiss Road, Walker, battery of a dating partner.
Coleman, Derrick: 32, 22779 Cabo Lane, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of/dealing in firearms with obliterated number/mark, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism.
Dixon, Joy Lynn: 54, 1463 Clinton Drive, 1, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Miller, Courtney D.: 22, 39790 W. Sam Arnold Drive, fugitive.
Seales, Alicia: 35, 304 Avenue A., Kentwood, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, vehicle license required.
Wallace, Trevon: 22, 10183 Quick Blvd., Hammond, fugitive.
Artiga, Raul: 47, 2011 Jerlyn Drive, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Filmore, Bridget: 41, 14383 Keller Road, St. Amant, four counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Wilder, George M.: 36, 813 Pupera Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, expired motor vehicle inspection.
March 22
Blair, Dawson Ragnar: 18, 10817 Stone Pine St., 15, Greenwell Springs, aggravated flight from an officer: intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, speeding, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Kersey, Jeremy: 42, 459 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Boggan, Julie: 47, 30997 Sweet Bay St., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Underwood, Torey Zane: 28, 30119 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Badeaux, Robyn: 30, 36234 Lynchburg Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Sheridan, Brandon: 35, 30252 Garden St., Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Rizzuto, Michelangelo: 50, 30254 Genesis St., Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Berthelot, Sidney Robinson: 39, 23795 La. 42, Holden, probation.
Brown, Jasmine: 28, 8645 Linkwood Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving on right side of road/exceptions, driving on roadway lane for traffic, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle, resisting an officer.
Spring, Joseph W.: 27, 4999 Myers Road, Terry, Mississippi, resisting an officer, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Myers, Brandon: 24, 33115 Walker North Road, Walker, probation administrative sanction.
Palencia, Laura Leblanc: 38, 10377 Lone Pine Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
Stewman, Calvin: 32, 30600 La. 16, Denham Springs, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Wascom, Kennie F.: 40, 27151 Satsuma Road, Livingston, security required, expired motor vehicle inspection, registration certificates, careless operation.
Teague, Drue Steven: 22, 22759 Balsam St., Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Will: 25, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Boyett, Michael Talmage: 54, 23655 Ira Taylor St., Livingston, court cost.
Rupulo, Jerson Jose Mejia: 32, 200 Ruland St., Hammond, filing or maintaining false public records.
Vohsberg, Joseph Daniel: 44, 30839 Dogwood St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mccarroll, Wendell Roland: 39, 29993 Mulberry St., Albany, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, parole.
Randol, Cecil William: 30, 21338 Ellis Brumfield Road, Kentwood, no driver's license, expired motor vehicle inspection, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, traffic bench warrant, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, stop signs and yield signs.
Lentz, Phillip: 51, 27007 Gaylord Road, Walker, disturbing the peace.
Boyd, Michael Allen: 32, 11177 Juniper St., Denham Springs, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, simple burglary.
Autrey, Crystal: 35, 27225 Glascock Lane, Walker, taillamps, false certificates, security required, speeding, failure to appear.
Robinson, Dawn M.: 42, 41137 Third Colonial St., Prairieville, identity theft.
Hyatt, Jarred: 25, 30122 N. Willow Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway lane for traffic, speeding.
Land, John S.: 34, 10377 Lone Pine Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear.
Alvarez, Yovani: 37, 00231 North St., Denham Springs, simple assault, fugitive.
March 23
Mcalister, Shawn: 45, 14225 Huntley Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, careless operation, improper display of temporary plate, careless operation, speeding, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
Mcgehee, Jason Philip: 45, 35081 Corbin Road, Walker, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Graves, Kimberly: 38, 8400 John Martin Lane, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Mcgehee, Erica James: 43, 35081 Corbin Road, Walker, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
James, Chamar Lavon: 23, 01500 Interstate 10 Service Road, Slidell, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Thomas, Jeremy Lamont: 20, 917 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, improper display of temporary plate, reckless operation of a vehicle, stop signs and yield signs.
Ford, Jahkiem Kadem: 25, 08651 Cook Road, Denham Springs, speeding, no driver's license, expired motor vehicle inspection, security required.
Rheams, Christopher Lamont: 38, 24527 Joni Lane, Denham Springs, identity theft, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud.
Mizell, Micah: 23, 426 Bryan St., Denham Springs, theft.
Sumrall, William: 57, 26400 John L. Lane, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Hodges, Ruben: 64, 13171 Bergeron Lane, Walker, speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Clayton, Larry P.: 39, 30945 Honeysuckle Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Catalano, Stacy: 34, 49445 Woodhaven Road 15, Hammond, accessory/second-degree murder.
Mcallister, Gabriel: 22, 11290 Dubois Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Marino, Angeleah Iris: 20, address unavailable, simple battery domestic violence.
Bateast, Lance Michael: 36, address unavailable, simple burglary.
Anthony, Amber: 33, 26630 La. 42, Holden, simple battery domestic violence.
Russell, Jerry: 62, 13804 Rampart St., Baton Rouge, theft.
March 24
Kent, John Allen: 28, 30475 Milton Road, Walker, obstructing public passages.
Kurtz, Molly Lynn: 46, 29615 Melanie St., Walker, theft.
Detalente, Kara: 32, 28656 La. 441, Holden, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Kanoa, William: 56, 20151 Perrin Ferry Road, Springfield, violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property.
White, Paige: 34, 21093 Cullen Road, Denham Springs, vagrancy.
Bennett, William A.: 48, 26350 Clyde Blount Road, Livingston, failure to pay child support.
Persall, Edgar: 32, 13771 Sycamore St., Walker, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Watts, Kyle E.: 36, 20095 La. 42, Livingston, fugitive.
Lewis, Maria R.: 43, 24980 Greenwell Springs Road, theft, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, driving while intoxicated, theft, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
March 25
Gray, Kerry: 41, 24697 Fayard Road, Springfield, domestic abuse battery.
Winston, Keyiana Santrel: 25, 17032 Range Road, Hammond, theft, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Winston, Emma Coreyell: 19, 47305 Cherry St., Hammond, felony theft.
Hill, Joshua: 19, 7468 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Coleman, Stephen: 40, 7474 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Wecas, Robert: 21, 7468 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Mayo, Jody: 45, 3485 Lotts Road, Denham Springs, sexual battery.
Alban, Jordan: 32, 9878 Chateau Drive, Baton Rouge, court remand.
Kimball, Michael S.: 42, 17095 Jennifer Drive, Livingston, probation.
Clark, Leslie: 21, 2218 South Amedee Road, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things.
Garrett, Cardell A.: 34, 55308 Mashon St., Independence, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Mcdonald, Logan: 23, 8255 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, transported/court/return, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jones, Matthew: 25, 417 Pocahontas St., Denham Springs, owner to secure registration, failure of seller to transfer title within five days, aggravated battery, two counts hit-and-run driving, negligent injuring, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, speeding.
Strickland, Celeste: 50, 01200 Canvasback Drive, Lake Charles, simple battery, criminal trespass.
Carpenter, Erin: 47, 00127 Easterly St., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
Badeaux, Robyn: 30, 36234 Lynchburg Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a correctional facility employee, simple criminal damage to property, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Cameron, Ashjon: 26, 32465 Oakenwood St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Wise, Douglas J.: 38, 7347 Linda Lee, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple assault, security required, vehicle registration expired.
March 26
Smith, Zachary: 39, 16416 Cut Off Road, Kentwood, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, simple burglary.
Abernathy, Delane Marie: 33, 36100 Lynchburg Drive, Denham Springs, theft, resisting an officer.
Tenhaaf, Thomas Aquainus: 33, 25195 West St., Springfield, domestic abuse battery.
Jackson, Arionna D.: 19, 606 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Allen, Addison Samuel: 27, 4675 Cypress St., Zachary, failure to appear, speeding, switched plate, false certificates, court remand.
Key, Christian: 22, address unavailable, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Gianelloni, James Darin: 41, 30135 La. 447, Walker, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Cazarez, Elias: 28, 24214 Larry Drive, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bertucci, Benjamin M.: 34, 15192 La. 22, Ponchatoula, theft.
Pickle, James: 36, 44472 Gervis Sheets Road, St. Amant, fugitive.
Riker, Austin J.: 28, 33230 Walker North Road, Lot 34, Walker, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle license required, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Weathers, Edward: 45, 6254 Barksdale St., Baton Rouge, simple burglary.
Hanna, Ashley: 29, 35315 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, theft, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Zamarripa, Oscar Huerta: 33, 2812 Purington Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, speeding, driver must be licensed.
Stevenson, Michael: 62, 27970 Horseshoe Road N., Independence, simple battery.
Portillo, Marisela: 31, address unavailable, Byhalia, Mississippi, driving on roadway lane for traffic, driver must be licensed, misdemeanor fraudulent document for identification, resisting an officer, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Varela, Javier: 35, address unavailable, Byhalia, Mississippi, driving on roadway lane for traffic, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, misdemeanor fraudulent document for identification.
Mcdaniel, Requal: 47, 36490 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, theft, driver must be licensed.
Price, Tanya Lynelle: 44, 33507 Duff Road, Walker, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Willis, Mark Allen: 34, 4336 Mimosa St., Baton Rouge, residential contractor fraud.
March 27
Orth, Alex M.: 22, 32123 Linder Road, Denham Springs, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, taillamps, three counts speeding, driving while intoxicated, illuminating devices required, limitations on backing, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Carr, Frelisha: 24, 09116 Great Smokey Ave., Baton Rouge, battery of a dating partner, domestic abuse aggravated assault.