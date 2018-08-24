A councilman in Livingston Parish is floating a plan to stop publishing the meeting agenda in the local newspaper, citing difficulties getting the notice in before deadline.
Watson-area Council Member Garry "Frog" Talbert made the proposal at the council's regular Thursday night meeting.
Since the August 2016 flood, the Livingston Parish News cut back from publishing two days a week to one day a week, and the Council has struggled to submit its agendas in time, Talbert said.
The weekly newspaper is published on Thursdays, the same day as the Council meetings, and public notices are due on Monday, Talbert said. That means the Council usually must submit its agenda nearly two weeks before the next meeting.
"Sometimes we have to have our agenda in for the next meeting before we even have our meeting," Talbert said.
Talbert said he was "not trying to hide anything" and floated the idea of also posting it on the internet, which is done already.
"I would have to say there are more people in Livingston Parish that have internet than take the paper," Talbert said.
The Council agreed to add the item to the agenda for the next meeting on Sept. 13.
Parish Legal Adviser Chris Moody said the Home Rule Charter requires publishing the agenda two days before the meeting, but that could mean posting the document outside the Council Chambers and not in the newspaper. Ordinances and minutes would still need to be advertised in the paper, he said.