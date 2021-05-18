HAMMOND — Nurse-Midwifery now complements the array of patient care options available to women through Magnolia Obstetrics and Gynecology in Hammond.
Certified nurse-midwives are nationally certified, state-licensed advanced practice registered nurses who specialize in providing practical, hands-on obstetric assistance and guidance. They are credentialed to work together with physicians in Louisiana to provide gynecological care to women of all ages, as well as obstetrical care for pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.
Making this new service possible are certified nurse-midwives Jennifer Bonaventure and Amy Linn, who join physicians Jaime M. Edwards, Kimberly N. Guillory and April A. Sandifer, and certified women’s health nurse practitioners Diane Rabalais and Julie Santangelo Ponder in practice.
A resident of Denham Springs, Jennifer Bonaventure comes to Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology with two years of prior experience as a certified nurse-midwife delivering at North Oaks Medical Center, as well as nine years of trauma and obstetrical nursing experience. Before becoming a certified nurse-midwife, she worked as a staff registered nurse on the Labor & Delivery Unit at North Oaks Medical Center for nine years. She received North Oaks Health System’s Nurse Excellence Award in August 2016.
Bonaventure graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. During clinicals, obstetrics quickly became her favorite rotation.
“As soon as I saw my first birth, I knew that obstetrics was where I was meant to be,” Bonaventure said.
She earned both a master’s degree in nursing and doctorate in nursing practice through Frontier Nursing University based in Hyden, Kentucky. Her professional career includes a short stint as an adjunct clinical instructor for entry level students of Delgado Community College’s Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans.
“As a certified nurse-midwife, I work hard to make sure my patients get the care they need and deserve at any stage of life,” Bonaventure said. “I especially love to work with women toward achieving healthy pregnancies and ideal birth experiences. Taking time to build relationships with my patients and anticipating their needs before they arise define my approach to patient care.”
Amy Linn, of Ponchatoula, has practiced as a certified nurse-midwife delivering at North Oaks Medical Center and various hospitals in Baton Rouge for 22 years. Her prior experience also includes eight years as an obstetrical nurse at North Oaks Medical Center.
Linn also graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, where during her final year she worked as a nurse tech on the Labor & Delivery Unit at North Oaks Medical Center. She accepted a position as a full-time staff registered nurse on the unit after graduation.
“Helping mothers through the labor and birth process was so gratifying that it made me want to expand my role and relationship with my patients,” Linn explains. “Nurse-midwifery offered the perfect solution.”
Linn is also certified in nurse-midwifery through Frontier Nursing University. She also holds a certificate as a first assist for caesarean births through Colorado Surgical Assisting.
“Educating, supporting and forming a trusting relationship with my patients during their pregnancies is my goal as a provider,” Linn asserts. “It’s difficult to put into words the joy I feel when a patient can have her baby the way she desires and has prepared for throughout pregnancy.”
Linn has also consulted for Ochsner as a preceptor for medical, nurse practitioner and nurse-midwifery students. Linn was recognized by Ochsner for leadership as an advanced practice provider in 2020.