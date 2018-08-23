An officer with the Hammond Police Department has been arrested and accused of sex crimes against a juvenile, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Brad Core, 44, of Hammond, was arrested Wednesday night without incident, the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Core was booked on counts of sexual battery, oral sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a press release from the Sheriff's Office says.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it is investigating Core at the request of the Hammond Police Department.
Lisa Lambert, public information officer for the City of Hammond, said Core resigned Wednesday. He was initially placed on administrative leave Monday, she said.
Core was a patrol officer and worked at the Hammond Police Department since 2002, Lambert said.
The investigation began Tuesday and is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Core is being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Bond has not been set.
