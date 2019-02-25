A driver not wearing his seat belt was killed in a single vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Ciro Demonica Jr., 55, of Albany, died after driving his vehicle off of Highway 43 north of Highway 442 and into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 2 a.m.
Officials said it was not clear why the vehicle went off of the road and that the crash remains under investigation.
Impairment is unknown at this time. A toxicology sample was obtained from Demonica and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.