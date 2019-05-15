Memorial Day service planned
The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 27 at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs. The program is presented by VFW Post 7017. Call Vance Sutton at (225) 665-2930 for information.
Boy Scout Spirit Night
Boy Scout Troop 472 is hosting Spirit Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 23, at Airborne Extreme, 730 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs. Supporters may purchase a two-hour jump for $16, which includes required socks. Money raised will go toward summer camp.
Photography exhibit opens June 1
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will feature photographs by members of the Louisiana Photographic Society from June 1 through July 27 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The mission of LPS is to advance and promote the art of photography in the River Parishes of south Louisiana. An free opening reception for the public will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or visit artslivingston.org.
Event postponed to June
The inaugural Purple Martin and Garden Event was postponed to June 1. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs. Information on birding and gardening will be available. Contact Krista Adams at louisianapurplemartins@gmail.com with questions about the event.
Graduations in Livingston Parish
Graduations are scheduled for Livingston high schools:
- Albany High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at SLU
- Denham Springs High School, 3 p.m. Sunday at SLU
- Doyle High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at SLU
- French Settlement High School, 6 p.m. Friday at the school gym
- Holden High School, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abundant Life Church, Denham Springs
- Maurepas High School, 6:30 p.m. Friday at the school gym
- Springfield High School, 7 p.m. Thursday at SLU
- Walker High School, 5 p.m. Saturday at SLU
Be alert to scams
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents through Facebook to take care to avoid phishing scams.
"A couple of hardworking Livingston Parish residents received phone calls from scammers ‘phishing’ for personal information. This person (or people) is spoofing our LPSO number — which is (225) 686-2241. The person on the phone says they are a deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Then, they try to obtain personal information," the page said.
"Do not give out your personal information. Jot down any details and report it to the real LPSO," the warning continues.
Seeking summer activities
Do you have a camp, vacation Bible school, athletic event or other summer activity for kids planned? Please send the details to livingston@theadvocate.com.
Library closed Friday
All Livingston library branches will be closed May 27 for Memorial Day. For information about scheduled events, visit www.mylpl.info.