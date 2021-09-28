The Leadership Livingston Class of 2022 has kicked off its journey to learn more about the inner workings of their parish.
The class recently met and began to get to know each other, a Livingston Chamber of Commerce news release said. Leadership Livingston is a program of the chamber.
"We all know if we wait for the perfect time to get moving, in today’s world, we may be waiting a long time," chamber President April Wehrs said. "Never has leadership development been more important than now. We heard from graduates following the hurricane, and they mentioned the connections and contacts they made greatly helped them to navigate the post-storm problems. We could not be more proud to know this program has made such a difference in getting our communities back on track. We look forward to our Class of 2022 having the same experience.”
The 25 participants learned about their classmates and received an overview of the program, including community service projects they will select and complete in teams.
The Leadership Livingston class includes Wendy Montalbano, city of Walker; Katelyn Cockerham, Lock5, LLC; Alli Castle, HomeKey Mortgage, LLC; Trish Basco, North Oaks Health System; Dr. Chantelle Varnado, Launch; Kathleen Abels, Livingston Parish Tourism; Kristi Ladut, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court; Kayla Coots, Our Lady of the Lake; Kay Granger, Livingston Council on Aging; Jamie Brown, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Leslie Mckinney, Livingston Parish Council; Kim Galloway, The UPS Store; and Kim McDonald, Bank of Zachary.
Also, Karen Pitre, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union; LeAnn Stelly, Cox Business; Sheila Goins, Realtor; Kim DeCelle, Baton Rouge General Physicians; Bradley Ward, Ochsner Health; Sean Root, Root Home Inspection; Taylor Watts, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC; Travis Tharp, city of Denham Springs; Jody Purvis, Livingston Parish Public Schools; Bill Smith, First Guaranty Bank; Brandon Browning, self-employed; and James Moak, Gulf South Technology Solutions, LLC.
This year’s program is sponsored by North Oaks Health System, First Guaranty Bank, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union, Walker and The UPS Store.
Leadership Livingston is a community leadership program designed to teach and engage participants and increase their understanding of the inner workings of their parish community.