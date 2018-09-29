A 53-year-old Holden man was killed late Friday after his pickup truck ran off the road on La. 42 west of La. 43 in Livingston Parish, State Police said.
Jeffrey P. Rushing was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound on when he entered a lefthand curve and ran off the road to the right, State Police said in a news release.
The pickup then crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway to the left and into a ditch before rolling over several times, the release states.
Rushing, who was not wearing seatbelts at the time, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to North Oaks Health System in Hammond and pronounced dead there, State Police said,.
State Police said impairment might be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis as part of the investigation of the crash.