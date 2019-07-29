The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will publish campaign announcements for candidates vying for local or parish seats in the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to livingston@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.