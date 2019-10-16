LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Library presents its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy and Livingston Parish from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Main Branch in Livingston.
The free sixth annual festival will feature local authors, book signings, live music, free food and activities for the entire family. Author discussions, book giveaways, inflatable obstacle courses, baking demonstrations and virtual reality are on the list of this year’s festival activities. Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite book characters to earn a special prize.
Nearly 30 adult, young adult and children’s authors will participate in this year’s event. Additionally, the book fest will feature various community organizations from around Livingston Parish offering helpful resources.
All attendees will receive free books while supplies last. Attendees will also be able to purchase books from the library’s pre-owned book sale or from Cavalier House Books.
Featured author and performers
- Pulitzer Prize finalist Stanley Nelson will serve as the featured author of the festival. Nelson serves as the editor for the Concordia Sentinel in Ferriday. For 10 years, Nelson investigated a string of Civil Rights-era murders committed by the Ku Klux Klan in southwest Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana. Nelson’s investigative work led to the identification of members of the most secretive Klan cell known in America — the Silver Dollar Group. Nelson’s work became the basis of a blockbuster trilogy by New York Times bestselling author Greg Iles. Nelson will read excerpts from his book "Devil’s Walking" and detail findings from his investigation during a special author discussion.
- Attendees will hear an Elvis experience on the festival’s outdoor stage as Louisiana native and Elvis Presley tribute artist Jayson Alfano performs.
- Members of the West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band will perform.
- This year’s festival will feature a cake decorating demonstration using items from the library’s new culinary kit collection. Culinary kits are a collection of cake pans patrons can borrow from the library similar to how they would a book, tablet or mobile hotspot. Culinary kits were introduced in August.
For information on the Livingston Parish Book Festival, visit the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info/bookfestival.