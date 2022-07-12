The 53rd graduating class of the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology celebrated its accomplishments with a commencement ceremony July 6.
Program Director Heather Koepp said the class of 2022 has a 100% job placement rate with six of the 14 graduates accepting positions with North Oaks Health System.
Graduates include Samantha Vaughn Beyl, of Hammond; Nicole E. Dazet, of St. Rose; Andrea Ceny Dileo, of Hammond; Kevin Michael Harger, of Baton Rouge; Chelsea Lea Johnson, of Loranger; Samantha Rose Liberto-Womack, of Kentwood; Edward Andre’ Mason II, of Hammond; Max Allen Miller, McKenzi Grace Oden and Abby Lynn Palmer, of Ponchatoula; Audrey Eugenia Robles, of Hammond; Kelsey Marie Saldana, of Kentwood; Alexis Rae Shirer, of LaPlace; and Madelyn Claire Williams, of Gillsburg, Mississippi.
Commencement was held at the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center. The health system’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jeff Jarreau presided over the ceremony that concluded two years of study for the students involving 2,000 clinical hours and more than 1,200 classroom hours and 400 exams and quizzes.
The commencement address was delivered by Rocky J. Brown, alumni of North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology and program manager for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Johnson received the Academic Achievement Award for obtaining the highest overall scholastic average.
The Performance and Attitude Award for exceptional performance in the clinical setting was presented to Miller.
The Dannye Young Taylor “Always Remembering Others Award,” named in honor of one of the health system’s first patient representatives, went to Williams in recognition of her outstanding patient care skills.
In addition, Beyl, Dazet, Dileo, Harger, Johnson, Liberto-Womack; Miller, Oden, Palmer, Robles, Saldana, Shirer and Williams were recognized as members of Lambda Nu, a national honor society for the radiologic and imaging sciences. To become a member, one must maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average out of a possible 4.0.
Dileo placed first in the Louisiana Society of Radiologic Technologists scientific essay competition, while Johnson, Miller and Saldana completed the LSRT Student Leadership Development Program.
Saldana also received LSRT’s Joe Schwartz Memorial Scholarship and was one of 16 students to receive a scholarship from Lambda Nu in the spring. In addition, Saldana made history as the first North Oaks student to be selected to participate in the American Society of Radiologic Technologists Student Leadership Development Program. She was one of two students from Louisiana and 80 chosen nationwide.
Liberto-Womack was accepted into the nuclear medicine program of Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and will start her training in August. She will complete her clinicals for the program through North Oaks Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Established in 1967, the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology is accredited by JRCERT. The school offers a comprehensive 24-month program that provides classroom and clinical instruction to prepare students for careers in the field of diagnostic imaging. Upon graduation, students are eligible to take the ARRT national certification examination and apply for Louisiana state licensure.
Applications for the 2023-25 class will be accepted through June 1. Applications are available online at www.northoaks.org/careers.
For information, call North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology at (985) 230-7805.