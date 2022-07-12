North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology graduates include, from left, front row, Samantha Rose Liberto-Womack, of Kentwood; Nicole E. Dazet, of St. Rose; Chelsea Lea Johnson, of Loranger; Kelsey Marie Saldana, of Kentwood; Samantha Vaughn Beyl, of Hammond; Madelyn Claire Williams, of Gillsburg, Mississippi; Alexis Rae Shirer, of LaPlace; and back row, Andrea Ceny Dileo and Audrey Eugenia Robles, of Hammond; Kevin Michael Harger, of Baton Rouge; Max Allen Miller, of Ponchatoula; Edward Andre’ Mason II, of Hammond; and Abby Lynn Palmer and McKenzi Grace Oden, of Ponchatoula.