Read an ocean of books
Registration for the Livingston Parish Library summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, is open. Adults, teens and children are invited to read and attend events to earn prizes all summer long.
Visit mylpl.info/summerreading to get details, including where to register online. Contact the specific branch by phone or go online at mylpl.info to register for events.
Didgeridoo Down Under
- Main Branch in Livingston, 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2
- Albany-Springfield Branch, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1
- South Branch, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2
- Watson Branch, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician
- Main Branch in Livingston, 10 a.m. June 14
- Albany-Springfield Branch, 2 p.m. June 14
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 10 a.m. June 15
- South Branch, 10 a.m. June 16
- Watson Branch, 2 p.m. June 15
Also, many crafts and other activities are planned. Visit the library's website to find things to do.
Explore Nature
The Lifelong Learning program at Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, has a full schedule of activities. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html to see the list and to register for classes.
Your family can “Explore Nature” at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
Birds in Our Backyard: June 2. James C. Pellerin Jr. will present information about how people and songbirds can benefit from backyards with a few additions to provide new habitat, shelter, food and water for songbirds. He’ll address how to repair and improve the habitat and shelter that was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.
Other sessions are a Bat Presentation on June 23; Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist on July 14; and Louisiana Natives for your Landscape on Aug. 4.
Leadership Livingston applications open
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Livingston program. Deadline is 4 p.m. July 19. Visit tinyurl.com/ynz4zja7 for details and to apply.