A Walker man killed in a car accident on New Year's Day in Beauregard Parish is suspected of impairment, state police say.
The single-vehicle crash took the life of 56-year-old Brett J. Burns of Walker, Louisiana.
According to Louisiana State Police, Burns was traveling westbound on Highway 110 near Beehive Loop in a Chevrolet pickup truck. Investigators say he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and ran off the right side of the roadway.
His vehicle then struck an embankment and vaulted over the roadway before coming to rest in a ditch, police said.
Burns was transported to a hospital in Lake Charles where he later died.
State police believe Burns was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.