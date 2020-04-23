Several homes were damaged and hundreds of people are without power after storms moved through southeast Louisiana overnight.
The Zachary Fire Department says crews were dispatched to several homes around 3 a.m. in response to trees that had fallen through roofs.
Entergy maps show over 1,000 customers are without power along LA 67, Rollins Road, and neighboring streets.
In Walker, Corbin Avenue has been closed to traffic after trees and power lines were knocked down during overnight storms.
Nearly 500 customers in Walker have been without power since 3:30 a.m. along Corbin Ave. just north of Florida Boulevard.
Officials say no one in Zachary or Walker were injured.
More power outages have been reported in Baker and north Baton Rouge.
See photos of the damage:
Crews are already working to clear the damage at Circle K on the corner of La 19 and 64 in Zachary after heavy storms ripped through the area overnight. @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/3L4HyBRx6L— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) April 23, 2020
A Zachary woman, her husband, and 4 children tell me they woke up around 3:30 this morning to a loud crash. A tree had fallen thru their roof and into their living room. @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/J3Cy3KzHNp— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) April 23, 2020