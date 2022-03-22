About 700 area residents gathered at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs on Saturday to view the elaborate St. Joseph’s Altar, witness the Feeding of the Saints ritual, and share in a communal meal that honors and helps preserve traditions brought to the U.S. by Sicilian immigrants more than a century ago.
At the center of the event that honors St. Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, is the altar laden with food items, statues of St. Joseph and Jesus, flowers, candles and colorful decorations. On the altar are baked breads that represent the life of Joseph, the carpenter. Breads in the form of ladders, hammers, saws and other implements that are reminders of St. Joseph are prominent on the altar. Crosses and other religious symbols, also formed with bread, are also part of the altar.
A wide variety of food items including an array of vegetables and fruits, fish, crawfish, hundreds of cookies, and baked cakes and breads are also very much a part of the multitiered display that is a typical St. Joseph’s altar.
The emphasis on food recalls the reason why the altars are built every year for veneration to St. Joseph, whose feast day is March 19.
The custom of building a St. Joseph’s Altar started in Sicily at the time of a great famine. The hungry people prayed for intersession to their patron Saint, Joseph, and when the rains finally came and the drought had ended, the grateful people began to build altars in thanksgiving for the end of the famine.
The custom of building the altars was brought to Louisiana in the late 1800s when many Sicilian residents arrived in New Orleans and then fanned out across Louisiana. The traditional altars are erected in communities with significant numbers of residents who have descended from the original Sicilian immigrants
The veneration of St. Joseph and the altar at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church was the handiwork of the Friends of St. Joseph organization. Members of the group began baking and cooking for the event weeks before the altar was finally assembled and decorated and the crowds were welcomed into the parish hall for the feast.
The group began presenting the altar 26 years ago and have continued the tradition since. This year’s altar was the first that was fully shared by the community in two years. In 2020, the celebration was altered because of threats from the coronavirus and last year it was canceled as the threat from the virus continued.
Sharing the leadership role as coordinators of the celebration and construction of the altar were Rosie Moak and Jeremy Patt. Moak said of the preparations, “planning for the altar and doing all the cooking is a labor of love for the volunteers who start working at the church hall weeks before the day the altar is blessed and is open for viewing. We have about 75 volunteers who come together to bake the thousands and thousands of cookies that we give away and to cook the items that we serve to all the visitors who come,” she said.
She added that on some days, as many as 50 volunteers were at the hall preparing for the altar.
The stage on which the altar is created was originally designed by the late Henry Pulizzano and Jay Labello. “There is so much tradition associated with the St. Joseph’s altar and those of us who work every year to keep the tradition alive know how much it is appreciated. We do this to honor St. Joseph and to preserve something that is very special to so many people,” she said.
Assisting with decorating the altar, a tedious task that takes hours, were Ann Watson, Jackie Porta, Louis Landry, Mary Toler and Moak. A side altar featuring a rosary made of cupcakes was designed by Francis King and Betty Schoettle. Theme of the rosary was the joy of freedom in the United States.
A part of the ritual involving a St. Joseph’s Altar is the, “feeding of the saints.” Playing the roles at this year’s altar were Michael Pulizzano, as St. Joseph, Michael Pulizzano, Jr., as the boy Jesus, and Adrianna Fennell as Mary. When the pageant starts, the three knock three times at the foot of the altar where they are greeted by Mary Guzzardo, 93, one of the founders of the altar tradition. At first, the three saints are told there is no room in the inn, but after three requests, Guzzardo informs them that only a stable is available. The three are then admitted to the altar where they are served eight plates of food, each with special symbolism.
After the three are served, they leave the hall and the doors are opened to the public. No meat items are on the altar and meat is not part of the meal. All who came to dine were given a generous portion of spaghetti, a boiled egg and selections from casseroles prepared by volunteers.
All who came to the feast, which is free, were given a bag of Italian cookies.
Moak said all of the food items on the altar and the food that is shared with all who come is donated. “The St. Joseph’s altar is a celebration of thanksgiving for all the good things, especially food, that we enjoy in this country. The altar is a reminder that we must be thankful for all the blessings that we receive,” Moak said.
The Rev. Matthew Graham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, blessed the altar Friday and a Mass was held honoring St. Joseph.
At the end of the celebration, Moak said, leftover food was delivered to local agencies that serve those in need. “Nothing is wasted, this was a day of sharing and at the end of the day, all of us who put so much work into celebrating this great tradition were rewarded knowing that so many came and enjoyed being a part of something is so special to so many,” she said.