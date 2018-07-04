Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, brought her one-woman drumming show to the Livingston Parish Library last past week as part of the LPL's Summer Reading Program.
The Morgan City native wowed audiences with her performance while showcasing skills she’s honed over a 10-year stint with the popular off-Broadway show “STOMP.”
Vidos’ performance also included the introduction of a variety of percussion instruments including hand drums, woodblocks, rain sticks, buckets and her body. The latter two were used to explain her experience on tour with “STOMP” and how the show used an assortment of everyday items as musical instruments.
In addition to her performances, Vidos also hosted three workshops for children where they were able to get hands-on with the percussionist, learning basic percussion rudiments and popular "stick tricks."