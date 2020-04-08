They came armed with rubber gloves, disinfectant wipes and masks to ward off possible coronavirus infection. It’s a warm day, so these green-thumb vendors are a little red-faced. But the Denham Springs Farmers Market in late Mart went on even during the pandemic.
After hold an event in March, the group decided to cancel future events under the state's stay-at-home policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Walker Farmers Market had chosen to take a hiatus but says it may be back soon.
In the meantime, the Denham Springs market was down to about eight booths that lined the parking lot of New Covenant Church, 215 Florida Boulevard Southeast during its last market in March. However, it still had items to interest shoppers. Part of the reason is the Farmers Market has some things in short supply at grocery stores, mainly fresh eggs and homemade baked bread, one vendor said. In addition, produce, plants, flowers, herbs, jelly, jam, pickles and crafts were fully stocked at the booths.
According to Debbie Rynder, of Flowers Sprouts and Such, sellers were practicing social distancing, using disinfectant wipes, asking patrons not to touch merchandise, wearing rubber gloves and sometimes masks. In fact, Cooper Creek Creations' booth offered home-sewn masks, which were given out free in a few hours.
“The crowd had been getting better and better following our setback with the (2016) flood, when we had to shut down for six months,” Rynder said. “So it’s been a struggle. Now the virus has hit, and those remaining are the hard-core ones that are always here.”
Even with the quarantine orders given regarding COVID-19, each vendor has been busy getting the word out about their schedule and safety on the market’s website and Facebook page, as well as their own social media. “We have about half the crowd we used to have,” Rynder said. “We used to have more than 27 vendors. People come to buy in spurts.”
Next door was the booth of Kimberly Estes, of Denham Springs. She is decked out in a T-shirt she created herself with the message “Panic at the Costco” and illustrations of toilet paper. It was an effort to bring a little humor to otherwise very serious times. She sells her own jarred pickles and jams and constantly wipes the jars with disinfectant wipes. “Even though we’ve asked them not to, people keep picking them up. So as soon as they leave, I wipe everything down again,” Estes said.
“I’ve been doing this for three-and-a-half years, and this is the biggest difference in attendance I’ve ever seen," Estes said. “We watch closely to see if customers touch anything, and we wipe it down.”
At the Story Farm booth, Sharon Guy maned her station decked out in rubber gloves and a sewn, whimsical print fabric mask made by a friend. Also to protect customers from the coronavirus, she bagged up the produce for buyers and placed a sign on her tent outlining the “rules” for shopping now, asking everyone to wait patiently in line and thanking shoppers for their support.
“Business is slow but steady,” Guy said. She sells cucumbers, cabbage, shelled peas, strawberries, onions, potatoes, broccoli and carrots the size and width of large cucumbers.
“One reason people are coming is we have some stuff the grocery stores might be out of, like eggs and fresh bread,” Rynder said.
The Walker Farmers Market had to close down temporarily due to the virus. “This will have a major impact on the market’s bottom line and our vendors. We are paying overhead for a building we can’t have public access to right now, and will have that same overhead to cover in the upcoming months,” organizer Shavon Olivier said.
Olivier said the vendors are independent contractors, not employees, so they don’t qualify for federal assistance. “We depend heavily on the loyal support of the community,” she said.
The Walker market organizers hope it will be back in a few weeks, perhaps with a drive-through service. When it opens again, the market will be at its usual location, 9360 Florida Boulevard, Walker, in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. The Farmers Market in Walker generally is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
To find out when the Walker Market will be open again, visit facebook.com/walkersmarket/ or call Olivier at (225) 287-1555. For information on the Denham Springs Famers Market, log on to denhamspringssmarket.com or call Rynder at (225) 993-1288. It is held every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at the church parking lot.
The Denham Springs Farmers Market announced April 1 it has cancelled the market because of state policies during the pandemic.