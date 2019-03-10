An Independence man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on US 190 in Tangipahoa Parish.
State Police say Archie Hebert Moore, Jr., 33, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Colorado westbound on US 190 east of Baptist Road in Hammond around 1 a.m. when he left the roadway to the right, drove into a ditch and ultimately crashed into a fence rail.
He was properly restrained, but suffered severe injuries and was transported to North Oaks Hospital where he died soon after the crash, according to State Police.
Investigators will test blood samples for analysis and are working to determine what caused Moore to leave the roadway.