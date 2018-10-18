A plane flying over Livingston Parish this February will take such detailed images that "you’ll be able to see the door knobs on the house," said Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor.
The new parish-wide photographs will be incorporated into his free, online portal that shows the assessed value of buildings in the parish. The new images will provide a much more detailed view of properties across the parish than is currently available .
Taylor said the new images will make it easier for his employees to assess property from their desks, with the 2020 reassessment just around the corner.
"Instead of sending people out into the field and walking behind people's houses ... We'll be able to do a lot our assessments and improvements and additions from behind our desk," Taylor said.
Taylor said the tool could also be helpful for law enforcement districts responding to a critical incident and trying to understand the surroundings.
In addition, he said, the map includes overlays with the taxing districts in the parish.
Taylor said the company, Eagle View, will do the flyover at a cost of $230,000, slightly more than what he is paying now to have the parish imaged every two years. The resulting maps will be at a one-inch resolution, an upgrade from the existing three-inch resolution, he said.
Taylor said Livingston Parish will be one of the first in Louisiana to have such maps.