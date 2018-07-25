HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School recently held its Chamber Music Workshop and Beginners’ Orchestra Workshop annual summer camps offered through the Community Music School.
Taught by Community Music School Director Jivka Duke and Sandy Doescher, a music educator and a Southeastern alumna, respectively, the workshops offered students musical expertise and decades of experience in music education and performance, Duke said.
“We had a marvelous group of talented young musicians at both workshops this year. They were well-prepared, eager to learn and performed an outstanding concert at the end of the workshops week,” Duke said. “We hope to see all of them return for the chamber music and orchestra workshops next summer.”
The workshops included private lessons, ensemble lessons and master classes, as well as music theory instruction.