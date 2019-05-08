HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology recognized students for outstanding academic performance at the college’s honors convocation held April 30.
Awards were presented to:
Sorrento: Zachary Guy, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Engineering Technology.
Baton Rouge: Charles Norsworthy, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Computer Science.
Holden: Clarissa Smith, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Biological Sciences.
Hammond: Binisha Karki, of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Biological Sciences; Mahitha Koduri, of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Physics.
Independence: Donald Vicknair, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Information Technology.