WATSON — Despite the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the timeless ritual of children’s visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, an exercise that includes whispering, “what I want for Christmas,” to the bearded one, was once again manifest Saturday at the annual Santa’s Market.
By mid-morning, a long line of families had lined up awaiting the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus so the children could make known what goodies they youngsters expected him to deliver on Christmas morning. Visitors to the outdoor market on Magnolia Beach Road had more to occupy their time than just visits with Santa Claus. More than 100 vendors offering a variety of items were on hand to help the visitors find those special items that just might fill out their Christmas giving list.
Rachel Deaton, who manages the market in operation on the first and third Saturdays of every month, said the crowd for the Santa’s Market was the largest of the year. “We generally host between 500-1000 visitors on regular Saturdays but I am estimating that we should attract about 2,500 visitors today. The weather is nice, people just want to get out, and the children want to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus,” she said.
Deaton said she had visited with a number of vendors and that most were reporting brisk sales of the items they had brought to the market. “Our vendors are doing very well and several told me that they had already sold out of the items that they brought to the market. This is really good for the vendors because this has been a difficult year because the virus has forced some festivals and markets to close,” she said.
She explained that arts, crafts, meats, jellies and jams, candy, cookies and other sweets, vegetables and many other products were on sale at the market. “”If you make it, grow it, or process it, you are welcome to come to the market and sell what you have prepared. There are some really nice things on sale today. This is shaping up to be a good day for the visitors and vendors,” she said.
Among the vendors were Debbie Dupuy and Lacey Mikell, a mother and daughter team that had an extensive array of Christmas wreaths, garlands and decorative pieces for sale. Dupuy said the two create such items for sale at Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras and plan to eventually expand their business to weddings, showers and other events.
“My daughter is really talented and she can create basic wreaths and garlands in about 20 minutes. We are regulars at the Watson market and we always do well. People are taking the time to visit our booth and I think they appreciate what we have to offer,” she said.
Besides the visits with Santa, youngsters could have their faces painted and all could enjoy hot chocolate on a chilly day that was brightened by the sun peeking out from around the clouds from time to time. Rain showers forecast for the area held off until later in the day allowing the Santa’s Market to complete its delivery of holiday cheer just in time for the big day, Christmas, which is quickly coming near.