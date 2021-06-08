Walker High students Elise Darden and Athena Smith were honored in the DeBose Fine Arts Festival Competition.
Smith was third-place soloist, and Darden was named an honorable-mention soloist.
The DeBose Foundation is a nonprofit organization which continues a tradition of service and excellence in fine arts for our community, a news release said.
The foundation focuses on the fulfillment of school curriculum objectives, through the arts, promotes the developing needs of youth.
The DeBose Fine Arts Festival Competition was held in February 2021. After providing 40-plus years of performance opportunities for students within the district, The festival's showcase became a virtual festival-competition format due to the pandemic. Students from public, private and parochial school participated.