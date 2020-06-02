Free coronavirus testing offered in Livingston Parish
The Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will provide free COVID-19 testing in Livingston Parish. To be tested, residents must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Louisiana ID. Testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.
Tuesday, June 2: Grey's Creek Elementary 11400 La. 1033, Denham Springs
Wednesday, June 3: The Church International, 26490 S. Frost Road, Livingston
Monday, June 8: Livingston Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston
Tuesday, June 9: Albany High School, 29700 1 Hornet Lane, Albany
Wednesday, June 10: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15710 La. 16, French Settlement
June 15: American Legion Hall, 26200 La. 43, Springfield
June 16: Killian Town Hall, 28284 La. 22, Killian
June 17: Maurepas High School, 23923 La. 22, Maurepas
Tour the current museum exhibit
Take a virtual tour of the Arts Council of Livingston's May/June exhibit. This exhibit has artwork from the 2019 Artist of the Year, K.C. Kuhnert, and artwork from Livingston Parish students in first through 12th grades. See the exhibit at artslivingston.org/virtual-tour.
Hydrant test and maintenance to resume
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 will resume hydrant-flow testing and maintenance on June 8 in Walker.
It will start with hydrants on La. 447 from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital moving north to Florida Boulevard and includes roads adjacent to La. 447.
The testing will last a week to 10 days, depending on weather. It could affect fire suppression systems by causing low pressure during the test.
Residents and businesses may also see brown water. This is caused by a buildup of manganese in water lines. A news release said the mineral naturally occurs in groundwater and is not harmful to health.
To clean your lines if it appears, turn off all faucets in the home, locate the faucet outside where water enters the home. Open it full force until it runs clear. Then open all faucets in the home to full force to push out the remaining discolored water.
Plasma sought from those who have recovered from coronavirus
If you’re one of Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes’ estimated 500-plus confirmed coronavirus survivors, you might be eligible to donate plasma to help seriously ill COVID-19 patients at North Oaks Medical Center recover.
People who have fully recovered from coronavirus have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. Researchers are looking at using that plasma in Convalescent Plasma Therapy.
To donate, people must have a verified prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test and meet the traditional criteria as a blood donor: 17 or older, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Potential donors to the CPT program can enroll online with the American Red Cross via a national portal at uscovidplasma.org/donate.
Units of convalescent plasma will be sent to participating hospitals, like North Oaks Medical Center, to administer to seriously ill COVID-19 patients with their consent.
Things to remember
The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate is now published on Wednesdays. Please remember to look for it.
Also, we are working from home, so if you call our office, please leave a message. We do get those messages and will get back to you. Phone numbers are (225) 388-0731 and (225) 603-1998. You can also email livingston@theadvocate.com.
Let us know what's going on in the area. We love getting photos and information from residents of Livingston and Tangipahoa. Tell us what your family is doing. Let us know if your club or social group finally got to meet again, whether it was in person or online. Let us share announcements the public needs to hear.