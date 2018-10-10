HAMMOND — The live student-produced broadcast of a Southeastern Louisiana University basketball game has been honored as fourth-best in the nation.
The Southeastern Channel’s production and live broadcast of the Southeastern vs. Southern University of New Orleans men’s basketball game on Dec. 14, 2017, won the Award of Excellence for student "Television Sports Event Production” at the Broadcast Education Association’s 2018 Festival of Media Arts in Las Vegas recently.
The winning broadcast was one of 14 produced by the 15-person student crew during the past year, including Lions football, soccer, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s basketball games. Plans are to add volleyball this fall.
The Southeastern Channel is scheduled to produce and air the Lions’ homecoming football game Saturday, along with the Hall of Fame game Oct. 20.
The all-student production featured John Sartori, of Mandeville, as play-by-play announcer with Wesley Boone, of Alexandria, as color commentator. Dylan Domangue, of Houma, was the courtside reporter while Freddie Rosario, of Hahnville, was director and technical director.
Other student crew members were Tyler Guidroz, of Ponchatoula; Tyler Rogers and Alexander Castro, of Hammond; Schuylar Ramsey, of Springfield; Taylor Sharp, of Walker; Jordan Rheams and Zechariah Cameron, of Baton Rouge; Andrew Scherer, Courtney Bruno, Richie Solares and Blair Joseph, of New Orleans; and Adam Cortez of El Paso, Texas.
The Southeastern Channel can be seen on Charter Spectrum 199 in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and St. Helena parishes and viewed online via live webcast at thesoutheasternchannel.com.