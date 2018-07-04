Being involved with USA Baseball is something Richard Doughty figured would make an impression on his son when the lights came on and the action began.
What the father could not have envisioned was the impact the experience would have on Cade Doughty in the moments just before the first pitch is thrown.
"When the (national) anthem is played, he is in full attention until the song is completely over," Richard Doughty said. "Being a part of Team USA and playing internationally has created an awareness for the gifts he has been given."
The uptick in patriotism has come during a time in Cade Doughty's life when the rising Denham Springs High senior and longtime LSU commitment is continuing to blossom into one of the nation's heralded amateur prospects.
Two years after donning a Team USA uniform for the first time, Doughty returned to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, last month to compete in the Tournament of Stars and the 18U National Team Trials.
In four intrasquad scrimmages during Team Trials competition, the all-state shortstop went 3-for-11 (.273 average) with a stolen base while playing second base and right field.
Doughty found himself in the dugout opposite his 18U teammates when they faced the Collegiate National Team in an exhibition, and saw action for the collegians in left field after LSU's Antoine Duplantis suffered a shoulder injury and was forced to leave the game.
But the highlight of Doughty's time in North Carolina was precisely that — a highlight.
On the final day of the Tournament of Stars event, Doughty raced from his position at third base to track a fly ball down the left-field line and made an outstretched catch before barreling over a rolled-up field tarp.
The nifty defense landed Doughty on SportsCenter's Top Plays and drew comparisons to a famous running catch by Derek Jeter.
"Everybody realized it was a great play," Richard Doughty said. "The fact it got picked up the way it did was very humbling."
The Team Trials roster included the top 43 players from the Tournament of Stars. The roster will be trimmed to 20 players ahead of the 2018 COPABE Pan American "AAA" Championships in Panama City, Panama, Nov. 23-Dec. 2.
A trip to Panama would not be Doughty's first time representing the red, white and blue abroad.
Doughty competed for Team USA at the WBSC U15 World Cup in Japan in 2016, batting .413 in nine games and helping the Americans win bronze. He started all nine games and batted in the middle of the Team USA lineup.
That experience — and the one last month — surely helped Doughty in his development as a baseball player.
In his love of country, too.
"The older you get, the more you gain perspective on the freedoms that we have," Richard Doughty said. "Playing for Team USA and being able to compete against kids that don't have opportunities like our boys have has absolutely impacted him."
Doughty's summer itinerary continued this week as he represented the EvoShield Canes, a national travel team composed of players throughout the nation, in the WWBA 17U National Championship at Perfect Game Park in Cartersville, Georgia.
Albany, Springfield air it out
Livingston Parish football rivals Springfield and Albany will get a look at each other well before hitting the field for their annual Week 3 grudge match later this year.
A seven-on-seven matchup next week will serve as a precursor to the big game as new Albany coach Mike Janis, a former Springfield assistant, and longtime Springfield coach Ryan Serpas renew acquaintances.
Expect far less intensity than when the teams buckle their chin straps Sept. 14 in an Albany home game.
"You're just trying to see where your kids are and figure out your weaknesses and what you need to work on," Serpas said. "It gives you an opportunity to work on the things you usually don't do a lot of during (fall) camp."
Games of seven-on-seven are a staple of the high-school offseason and feature quarterbacks, receivers and running backs and linebackers and defensive backs. They include pass plays only.
Many teams play a series of seven-on-seven games during the summer, but the seven-on-seven schedule of Albany and Springfield, whose offenses both rely heavily on rushing attacks, is more limited.
Springfield faced Ascension Christian earlier this summer in its only other seven-on-seven action. The matchup with Springfield marks Albany's only seven-on-seven activity of the summer.
"It just gives the kids an opportunity to compete, just see where we are," Janis said. "See where certain guys fit in."
Springfield and Albany could both be breaking in freshman quarterbacks who have a chance to embark on four years of head-to-head competition within the rivalry.
Janis is expected to go with freshman JaeJae Doherty behind center this fall.
Serpas is trying to get freshman Nunzio Martello ready to take the first snaps, but Martello must win a battle with senior Zach Wild for the starting job. Wild served as the backup QB as a junior.
Either way, Serpas said the Springfield offense should be more diverse this season.
"It's good to have two guys back there you have confidence in," Serpas said.
Lunsford, receivers develop chemistry
Denham Springs was one of the schools with a more extensive seven-on-seven schedule, playing games throughout the month of June as the Yellow Jackets break in their own new starter at quarterback.
Even though Luke Lunsford is entering his first season behind center, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior has the presence of four veteran wide receivers to help him along.
DJ Williams, Kaleb Drummer, Hunter Bond and Brycen Longley are all players who saw significant action last year.
"All those guys had quality varsity reps last year," said Denham coach Bill Conides, entering his second season with the Yellow Jackets. "They understand our system and how to run routes. They know what we're trying to do."
Conides said the Yellow Jackets experienced some expected rough patches during seven-on-seven but was happy with the improvement he saw from week to week.
Lunsford replaces two-year starter Cameron Fuecht, who led the team to six wins and a playoff berth as a senior.