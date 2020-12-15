Screen Shot Iphone Repair (9).JPG

Attending the ribbon cutting at Screen Shot Iphone Repari are, from left, Sayra Velazco, Deanie Vincent, Lauren Scott, Casey Petitjean, owner, Kristen Jones and her son Isaac, April Wehrs, Chamber president and CEO, Denisse Velazco, and Steve Bernard.

 Provided photo

Screen-Shot iPhone Repair celebrated a ribbon cutting on Nov. 11 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce for its new business.

Screen-Shot iPhone Repair is a veteran-owned and operated device repair shop. Owner Casey Petitjean has 10 years of experience in the industry and is excited to offer Denham Springs his services, according to a news release.

Petitjean has a background in electronics and mechanics, as he was an A&P certified helicopter mechanic while serving 10 years in the Louisiana National Guard. He has dedicated his career to device repair and the trust of his customers. Screen-Shot iPhone Repair specializes in all phone repairs including Samsung, Google, Motorola, LG and many more. They also specialize in other device repairs such as computers and tablets.

Screen-Shot iPhone Repair is at 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, in the Broadway Place Shopping Center. They are open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

View comments