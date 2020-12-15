Screen-Shot iPhone Repair celebrated a ribbon cutting on Nov. 11 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce for its new business.
Screen-Shot iPhone Repair is a veteran-owned and operated device repair shop. Owner Casey Petitjean has 10 years of experience in the industry and is excited to offer Denham Springs his services, according to a news release.
Petitjean has a background in electronics and mechanics, as he was an A&P certified helicopter mechanic while serving 10 years in the Louisiana National Guard. He has dedicated his career to device repair and the trust of his customers. Screen-Shot iPhone Repair specializes in all phone repairs including Samsung, Google, Motorola, LG and many more. They also specialize in other device repairs such as computers and tablets.
Screen-Shot iPhone Repair is at 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, in the Broadway Place Shopping Center. They are open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.