Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community presented its 2020 $1,000 scholarship to Jordan Mazzeno, of Hammond.
Mazzeno is a 2020 graduate of Ponchatoula High School. He will be attending Louisiana Tech University in Ruston this fall and plans to study agricultural engineering. He has been very active in 4-H.
Any graduating senior in Tangipahoa Parish who has participated in the 4-H program can apply for TVFC's yearly scholarship. The scholarship may be used for any Louisiana accredited college or trade school. For information or to request an application, contact TVFC President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com, contact your 4-H club or visit tangivfc.com.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community raises money for the scholarship through various fundraisers throughout the year. As with other groups, 2020 has been difficult because many of the group's plans and events have had to be rescheduled or canceled due to the pandemic restrictions. The group's major annual fundraiser, the Holiday Ideas Showcase & Bunco Party, has been canceled for 2020. The group plans to make it bigger next year.
During the pandemic, the volunteer group has helped the community by sewing face masks and distributing them free of charge to Tangipahoa hospitals, nursing homes, police and fire departments, and others. Many individuals and businesses gave donations for masks, helping the group add to its scholarship fund. Any money received as donations to TVFC goes back into the community through one of its community service projects.
Meetings are on hold from now, but new members and visitors are welcome as the restrictions are lifted. Come to a meeting and learn some of the ways the group works to help in Tangipahoa Parish.