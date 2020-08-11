DENHAM SPRINGS — School Technology Director Carlos Williams recently presented a long list of issues and concerns that the Livingston Parish Public School System is facing with having adequate digital access to all its students across the parish.
The school system opened for the first day of school Aug. 7. The majority of students in the district will receive a hybrid format of instruction, which will include a half-and-half schedule of on-campus and virtual instruction. Additionally, nearly 2,000 students across the parish have opted to receive virtual-only instruction because of COVID-19 health concerns.
“Clearly, a large portion of our students will be receiving virtual instruction in some way or another, so parishwide access to the internet is critical to our efforts,” Williams told state Sen. J. Rogers Pope and state Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., both of Denham Springs, and state Rep. Daryl Deshotel, of Marksville.
Deshotel, who was recently elected to the House of Representatives, said he has an interest in improving internet access across the state. Prior to running for public office, he started his own business, Detel Computer Solutions, which has dealt first-hand with problems caused by a lack of digital access in some communities. He sat in on the meeting at the request of Mincey.
The meeting was held at the STEM & Robotics Center in Denham Springs. Also attending the meeting were schools Superintendent Joe Murphy and Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis.
Williams told the attendees that an estimated 2,500 to 3,500 Livingston Parish students do not have internet access at their homes. At the same time, many areas of the parish lack the fiber build out by a service provider, while others also have poor cell coverage.
Livingston Parish is serviced by four major providers, with some service overlapping — AT&T, Cox, Charter/Spectrum and Eatel Corp.
Murphy noted that the Livingston school system has made some progress in addressing the deficit on a short-term basis, but more help is needed.
“The school system has partnered with other governmental entities, local churches and some private businesses to add external access points across the parish, boosting internet access in certain areas. At the same time, we have invested in some personal hotspot devices for some students,” Murphy said. “But more help is needed.”
Williams told state leaders that help is needed in developing a long-term plan to work with vendors to install infrastructure that can provide broadband access, to work with cell providers to provide better coverage, and to develop additional community partnerships for better access.