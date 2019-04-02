The man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Ponchatoula school Friday was in custody and on work release when he made the call, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said the suspect, 22-year-old Cadarius Parker, of Hammond, has been transferred from work release in LaPlace to the Tangipahoa Parish jail.

It remains unclear how Parker viewed the video posted on social media and made the phone call. Panepinto said details of the investigation would not be released at this time.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Monday that the threatening call was made to Ponchatoula High School, but police believe it was meant for the junior high. The previous day, a video had been posted to social media showing a black student being forcibly restrained and cursed at by two white teachers.

Layrisson said the video showed the aftermath of a fight between two female students, both black.

Layrisson said police were investigating the incident to determine whether charges are appropriate for the teachers or students. He said Tuesday that there was no update to the investigation at this time.

Parker had been sentenced in January 2018 to five years in prison after pleading no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm in Tangipahoa Parish, according to court records.