Chris Stewart, the former longtime leader of the Baton Rouge police union, is sparring with Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry over various purported issues within the city's police department.

Stewart, who now works for an international law enforcement union and lobbying group since his departure from BRPD, sent a letter to Landry on Tuesday complaining the mayor isn't listening to concerns of the Denham Springs police union.

Landry said the city of Denham Springs has historically not recognized police or fire unions — they don't have union contracts and don't participate in the collective bargaining process — but he does "take the needs of our department and our individual officers seriously."

Former head of Baton Rouge police union retires, ending internal affairs investigation The former longtime leader of the Baton Rouge Police Department's union retired last month, closing his two-decade career with the agency.

Stewart said other municipalities without union contracts treat their union leadership better and the Denham Springs police union is "a significant organization that deserves to be heard like any other of your constituents." He said his biggest concern is Landry's apparent unwillingness to address what he considers substandard pay and benefits, which officers believe are responsible for the department's turnover rate.

Landry said his administration considers police pay during its annual budgeting process, but unfortunately faces funding constraints like all other small municipalities.

Between 2015 and 2018, 21 officers resigned and five more retired from the department, which has a total staffing allotment of 37 positions. That's about an 18 percent annual turnover rate. Stewart noted in his letter that eighteen of the 26 — or about 70 percent — stayed in law enforcement but took jobs at other agencies.

A 2018 pay study from Stewart's organization, the International Union of Police Associations, shows Denham Springs police are paid less than officers at some other law enforcement agencies in the area. The pay scales vary depending on an officer's rank and length of service, but the Denham Springs Police Department in general is about on par with Baker and Walker police. It lags behind departments for Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Zachary, among others.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has received its own share of criticism over the past few years for what some critics describe as cripplingly low salaries, especially considering the department's size and responsibilities. Baton Rouge leaders have pledged to address the problem but are now awaiting the results of an efficiency study to determine possible sources of cost savings.

Stewart retired from the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2018 amid an internal affairs investigation over allegations he stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend in Livingston Parish. He had served as head of the department's union for more than a decade and became an outspoken voice for union members, sometimes publicly sparring with department leadership during that time.

Landry was first elected mayor in 2014, leading the city through the devastation of the 2016 floods, and then won reelection last year.

+2 Incumbent Denham Springs mayor Gerard Landry wins re-election to second term The incumbent mayor of Denham Springs was elected to a second term in office.

Stewart said his ultimate goal is to get Landry's attention and "work together to save a police department in peril."

"These men and women are always first to confront anything that imperils the citizens of Denham Springs," the letter says. "They were there during the disastrous floods of 2016 and more recently storm Barry. They manifestly deserve to be heard."

Landry said he encourages all Denham Springs police officers to come visit his office and express any concerns they have.

"From the beginning of my administration, I have employed an open door policy regarding meetings with any employee," he said. "This policy has been utilized on numerous occasions by employees from every department, including the Denham Springs Police Department. … My door is literally open."