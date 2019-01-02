Dec. 12
London, Latonya: 35, 13410 Savannah Drive, Walker, theft, resisting an officer, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Comstock, Constance: 34, 13771 Sycamore Drive, Walker, two counts theft.
Turner, Matthew Allan: 25, 1825 Lakeshore Drive, Ethel, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Shreve, Jacob: 22, 8275 Vincent Drive, Denham Springs, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Palmer, Victor Cole: 25, 29538 S. Cedar St., Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Thayer, Daphne L.: 41, 24625 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, false certificates, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, tail lamps, no driver's license, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.
Velasquez, Bany: 33, 8208 Skysail Road, Baton Rouge, theft.
Smith, Michele: 27, 1381 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary, four counts speeding, two counts suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Hale, Shayla: 23, 9874 Ashville Drive, Denham Springs, interfering with law enforcement investigation.
Turner, Acasia: 22, 10612 Abercorn St., Savannah, Georgia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Scott, Elijah: 24, 418 Deemer St., Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Lee, David Wayne: 66, 430 Summer St., Denham Springs, two counts enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple criminal damage to property.
Dec. 13
Bailey, Dillon: 18, 1609 Stonegate Court, Baton Rouge, two counts no driver license, security required, registration certificates, tail lamps, careless operation.
Jackson, Skyler D.: 18, 11536 Mary Lee Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, registration certificates, security required.
Adams, Malerie: 29, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, careless operation, resisting an officer.
Farris, Alyssa: 17, 12521 Palmer Road, Livingston, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages (summons only), illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Mura, Gage: 18, 11036 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages (summons only), illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Lacombe, Logan: 19, 6937 U.S. 190, Port Allen, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages (summons only), illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Golmond, Udrego Tyre: 19, 428 East St., Denham Springs, attempt/unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ennis, Steve T.: 52, 31215 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Kimball, Michael S.: 42, 17095 Jennifer Drive, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, probation.
Lewis, James M.: 51, 21108 Diversion Canal, Maurepas, accessory/theft.
Foster, Richard W.: 30, 17061 Dykes Road, French Settlement, probation.
Scott, Samuel D.: 40, 25841 McCarroll Road, Springfield, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry.concealed weapon by convicted felon, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Thomas, Phillip M.: 29, 600 Eugene St., Denham Springs, speeding, failure to appear, security required, hit-and-run driving, no driver's license.
Allen, Chadrick: 29, 414 Central St., Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Holmes, Donnie: 31, 479 East St., Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
King, Johnny: 57, 7926 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Gay, Matthew Lee Shawn: 29, 1503 Sunset Drive, Denham Springs, parole, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
Cobbs, Curtis Deandre: 19, 807 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Denham Springs, principal to distribution Schedule I, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Leblanc, Paul Francis: 31, 13359 Moley Melissa Drive, Walker, parole.
Thornton, Candice Lynn: 35, 24635 Heritage Lane North, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse.
Sinclair, Terri: 51, 2044 Forrest St., Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Bourgeois, Jason: 48, 12436 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bihm, Austin: 20, 30564 Lamar Drive 1, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Coleman, Cranton: 51, 801 Bay St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mcallister, John C.: 54, 33647 Walker North Road, Walker, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Addison, Justin: 30, 16183 Charleston, 15, Hammond, speeding.
Rice, Joey: 28, 40177 Black Bayou, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ortego, Robby D.: 53, 28405 Steve Watts Road, Livingston, 10 counts cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated, violation of protective orders.
Veuleman, Randal: 37, 28405 Steve Watts Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Duval, Jourdan: 28, 9423 Randall Ave., 1, Denham Springs, felony theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sibley, Mathew: 29, 9423 Randall Ave., Denham Springs, theft.
Crabtree, Randy: 35, 8474 Harold Drive, Denham Springs, probation.
Wilson, Jasen: 41, 28185 Charlie Watts Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Tabor, Danny: 38, 42553 La. 42, Prairieville, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more.
Guillory, Austin: 21, 42372 Cedar Stone Ave., Prairieville, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, resisting an officer, stop signs and yield signs.
Dec. 14
Via, Stephen W.: 54, 18189 La. 16, Denham Springs, aggravated second-degree battery.
Korkosz, Jon Karl: 58, 14335 Salt Dome Drive, Walker, simple burglary, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons.
Wild, Tanner Jody: 23, 28749 La. 444, Killian, felony theft.
Broussard, Gerald: 33, 12356 George Lumber Road, St. Amant, illegal possession of stolen things, transported/court/return.
Sandifer, Riana: 26, 44041 Millie Road, Hammond, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Allen, William Samuel: 30, 14335 West A.J. Rouyea Road, Gonzales, probation.
Moss, Rocky Wayne: 35, 24915 Juban Road, Denham Springs, two counts speeding, fugitive.
Verdin, Danny: 48, 30658 Shannon Drive, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
Milton, Cory: 27, 127 Easterly St., Denham Springs, theft, offenses against computer equipment or supplies, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant.
March, Jeremy M.: 25, 16454 La. 40, Independence, fugitive.
Wattigney, Brittany: 29, 17026 Peace Point Drive, Springfield, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, driving while intoxicated.
Hester, Robert: 31, 22310 La. 1032, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Doiga, Breland: 24, 30577 Milton Road, Walker, parole.
Dec. 15
Smith, Jada: 20, 11210 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Brooks, Joshua: 30, 134011 Lotts Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, registration certificates.
Orillion, Larry William: 30, 4728 Tigerland St., Apt. 2, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, switched plate, tail lamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
Manchack, Bryant: 23, 37289 Weiss Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Moore, Stephanie Shantel: 34, 10717 Kennedy St., Clinton, transported/court/return, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver's license.
Mangan, Amanda Marie: 34, 21255 Vincent Acres Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
Shealy, Kayla Michelle: 29, 12490 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts disturbing the peace, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple battery, three counts resisting an officer, two counts theft, simple assault.
Dec. 16
Largey, Michelle: 35, 2110 San Francisco, Gonzales, turning movements and required signals, false certificates, security required, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bridges, Randall Blake: 31, 11161 Worthington Ave., Baton Rouge, tail lamps, security required.
Rayborn, Jane: 34, 7581 Lynda Lee Drive, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Morris, Rebecca Lynn: 32, 8733 Chippewa Ave., Denham Springs, cruelty to juveniles.
Mullings, Jacob: 33, 16100 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, tail lamps, security required, fraudulent dealer plates, temp plates issued by dealers, turning movements and required signals.
Dec. 17
Ballard, John Joseph: 35, 35829 Fore Road, Springfield, criminal trespass.
Allen, Jason Matthew: 37, 35215 Riverview Ave., Holden, criminal trespass, monetary instrument abuse.
Ballard, Cheryl: 38, 35829 Fore Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
Thompson, Chauncey: 35, 8092 Acadiana Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
White, Gary: 35, 958 River Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Parnell, Kerri: 32, 23293 Hinson Road, Holden, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Vanmeter, Stacie: 34, 8245 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Hastings, Hunter: 19, 35062 Rayville Drive, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Hughes, Zachary: 24, 11683 La. 1019, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, suspension/ revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Parnell, Larry: 47, 23293 Hinson Road, Holden, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Miguez, Morgan: 25, 3930 Indian Run Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, theft of a motor vehicle.
Harris, Casey: 28, 13360 Lea St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of heroin under 2 grams, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Bahra, Justin Lee: 20, 203 Forest Drive, C, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, probation.
Wilkinson, Michael G.: 27, 8275 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Hicks, Jason: 39, 30078 Irene Kennard Drive, Denham Springs, sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Woodruff, Murphy: 31, 1315 Baptiste Road, Walker, simple assault, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Garner, Falaysa D.: 31, 30956 North Susie Circle, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
Jones, Ashley Nicole: 28, 25575 John L. Lane, Denham Springs, parole.
Perry, Danny: 35, 12866 Mulberry Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Jardeneaux, Corey: 26, 29390 Woodside Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Breaux, Allen: 34, 400 Brentwood Drive, Lafayette, theft.
Ryback, Richard P.: 41, 28381 La. 16, Denham Springs, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Vezina, Justin: 32, 108 S. Hazel St., Sulpher, aggravated second-degree battery.
Elerby, Darryl: 55, 30600 La. 16, Denham Springs, two counts leased movable, two counts obtain by false represent/failure to return.
Bedell, Adam: 35, 10480 Wade Drive, Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Cowart, Ashley Lane: 29, 13249 Westcoll Road, Walker, illegal possession of stolen things, five counts theft.
Dec. 18
Temple, William P.: 46, 29631 Bankston Road, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Farris, Tyler: 26, 30451 Chattell Ave., Walker, careless operation, vehicle registration expired, no driver's license, fugitive.
Wainwright, Thomas: 65, 38747 John Lanier Road, Walker, speeding, failure to appear, expired motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, no driver's license.
Wheat, Mark: 58, 1017 Rodeo Drive, Denham Springs, expired vehicle registration, suspension revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, security required.
Mcalister, Martin J.: 39, 20964 La Trace Road, French Settlement, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary.
Mcalister, Raelyn: 36, 20960 La Trace Road, French Settlement, probation.
Sweeney, Alice S.: 39, 18825 La Trace Road, French Settlement, illegal possession of stolen things.
Cousin, Clarice: 19, 32462 Savanna Trace, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Allen, Jonathan Michael: 33, 13073 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, obscenity.
Vincent, Malissa: 44, 1021 Oak Ripple Court, Breaux Bridge, obscenity, registration certificates, registration certificates, switched plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, required equipment, security required.
Gentry, John: 39, 52177 John Forbes Road, Franklinton, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, child passenger restraint system, security required, no driver's license.
Dunigan, Jimmie J.: 49, 39173 Babin Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Bankston, Thomas H.: 24, 31580 Pete Bankston Road, Holden, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Owens, Casey: 44, 39615 Shelton Drive, Springfield, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, theft.
Foxworth, Michael: 28, 11082 General Ott Road, Hammond, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver license, cyberstalking.
Magee, Thomas Judson: 41, 52714 Alessi Road, Independence, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Rubio, Juan Pablo: 38, 26599 La. 1032, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
King, Isaac Pete: 24, 30341 Clark Street, Walker, domestic aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Guerin, Falonda: 28, 13848 Timberland Drive, Denham Springs, speeding.
Cudd, Darrell: 57, 29761 Pine St., Holden, simple battery domestic violence.
Hutton, Gabriella: 20, 14198 French Town Road, Greenwell Springs, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana under 14 grams
Lomas, Mark A.: 22, 26809 Haynes Settlement Road, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, resisting an officer, theft, unlawful to smell model glue/toxic vapors to sell to minors.
Collins, Michael: 45, 27501 La. 16, Denham Springs, two counts first-degree murder, two counts theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary.
Blount, Brian Keith: 34, 13610 Vincent Place Ave., Denham Springs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Yarborough, Lee: 28, 30165 Willow Lane, Hammond, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, domestic abuse battery.
Lopez, Regina: 32, 26148 Fallen Oaks, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Mcnemar, Clayton: 28, 7736 Lewnoad Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Recotta, Michael: 26, 20231 Lynda Drive, Springfield, registration certificates, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, failure to appear.
Dec. 19
Kent, Scott: 30, 30788 Aberdeen Acres, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway lane for traffic, proper equipment required on vehicles, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Smith, Schandra Michelle: 34, 14426 Gibson Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Palmer, Victor Ray: 51, 30809 N. Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps.
Ward, James: 44, 30809 N. Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, registration certificates.
Phillips, Joseph: 39, 17115 French Town Road, Central, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration expired, switched plate, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Threeton, James Robert: 34, address unavailable, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse.