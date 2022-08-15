Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson and the city council are exploring the possibility of allowing city-owned land to be used as the site for a tower that would be a platform for broadcasting broadband messaging to wide areas of Livingston and parts of some neighboring parishes.
A discussion of the possible location of the tower was part of the council’s Aug. 8 meeting.
State Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., in an address to the council, said the installation of the tower would be a step forward in assisting the parish in its efforts to improve digital literacy among all residents. Mincey said Louisiana has been given a $176 million federal grant to improve access to messaging in areas deemed to be underserved. He said that the grants were offered on a competitive basis and that Livingston Parish will be given a grant to assist in bringing broadband to more residents.
“A survey showed that 40% of the residents of Livingston Parish do not have access to broadband. This became critical during the Covid crisis when students had to use computers at home to keep up with their studies. Many could not access the internet and other digital communication platforms and thus fell behind. Grant money is available to address this problem,” Mincey said.
Bringing broadband to more residents will be a $750,000 investment, he said.
Mincey established a committee named Linked Up Livingston and that group has been studying ways to increase digital literacy among all residents. “It is extremely important that we provide broadband and digital literacy to as many citizens as we can and we can do this through partnering with the schools and in other ways to assure that most of our citizens know how to use the modern tools that are available through their telephones and computers,” Mincey said.
He introduced Landon Cox and Brandon Mayes, representatives of the Gennes IV Corporation, a firm that could build the tower that may be placed on city land. The two said the tower, which would be about 400 feet tall, would be placed on a one-acre plot. Communications companies could then use the tower to mount transmission equipment that could bring broadband access to many more residents of the area.
At the outset of the discussion, Walker Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said city officials, on learning about Linked Up Livingston and the possibility that Walker would be chosen as a possible site for the tower, began a search for a site. One such location is a five-acre tract on La. 449, Etheridge said. He explained that the land had been donated to the city by the Jenkins family and thus far has not been used. He added that the site has also been considered as a location for another water tower if and when the need arises.
He asked the council to study the proposal and consider making a final decision about allowing construction of the tower at a future meeting.
Continuing a plan to introduce city employees to the council that started in January, the spotlight for August fell on the Natural Gas Department. In introducing Larry Williams, the director of the department, Etheridge said, “Larry Williams has been a city employee for 30 years and during that time he has proved over and over again that he is a great leader, a team player, and a dedicated city worker. Larry’s knowledge is extensive and he has shared that knowledge with many others through involvement with state and other natural gas company employees.”
At the conclusion of the report, which included introduction of all city workers in the department, Williams said, “it has been a privilege to serve the City of Walker. I could not do the job without the employees who are all dedicated and knowledgeable. The city is blessed to have these workers.”
Watson then surprised Williams by presenting him with a plaque honoring his 30 years of service to the city. Williams’ wife, children and grandchildren were in attendance at the meeting.
At the same meeting, the council approved the promotion of Walker Police Department officer Brant Villenurve from corporal to sergeant.