On May 20, Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community hosted its two 2021 scholarship winners and their families at the Volunteer Appreciation Banquet.
The event, organized by co-chairs Gloria Messenger and Pam Villagran, was held at Joe's Italian Restaurant in Hammond. Other guests included assistant 4-H extension agents Megan Roberts and Dawn Culbreath.
The scholarship is given every year to a deserving high school senior who has been involved in the 4-H program. Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Service and assists the extension agents in various projects. TVFC has two groups in Tangipahoa Parish, Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies.
TVFC awarded two scholarships. The winners were Sophia Hanna, who graduated from Ponchatoula High School, and Roger Robertson Jr., who graduated from Loranger High School.
Hanna is planning to attend Southeastern Louisiana University and become a teacher, while Robertson plans to attend LSU to study the law. Each has both been involved in 4H for many years. Attending the banquet with them were Sophia's father, Glenn Hanna, and Roger's parents, Roger Robertson Sr. and Lori Robertson, as well as Jayla Robertson and Lariah Robertson.
The extension agents spoke to the group about the many programs that are available to students through 4-H. They emphasized there is something for everyone in 4-H: agriculture; life skills like cooking and sewing; shooting sports; public speaking; and leadership development.
Also recognized at the banquet was Sheila Gagliano, a longtime member of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community, who received the Heart of LVFC Award from the state organization, Louisiana Volunteers For Family And Community.
Tangipahoa Parish is one of 15 parishes that are part of the state organization. In September, TVFC will host the state convention in Ponchatoula. The parish group will also host its annual Holiday Ideas Showcase, its major fundraising event for the year.
A short time of remembrance was held for members member who died this past year. Marge Daly was a longtime member of Sunshine Ladies, and put in innumerable hours of service to the community over the years. Longtime member of Wednesday Volunteers, Hilda Alphonse, passed away just weeks before the banquet.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is always looking for ladies who are looking for a way to help in their community. If interested or would just like to find out more about the projects, contact Membership Chairman Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com, or President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com, or visit www.tangivfc.com.