Great Baking Book Club
Combine a love of books and baking at the Livingston Parish Library's Albany-Springfield branch at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Guest speaker will be Dixie Poché, author of "Louisiana Sweets," the first book club title.
Registration is required by visiting www.mylpl.info or by calling (225) 686-4130.
Members will be invited to try out a recipe from a themed selection of cookbooks and bring the result to the next meeting.
Live performance
The Livingston Parish Public School Talented Arts Program will present "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr." at Suma Hall, Interstate 12 exit 19, Satsuma. A student performance is at 10 a.m. Feb. 6. Public performances are at 7 p.m., Feb. 8-9.
General admission is $10 at the door or online at osp.osmsinc.com/livingstonla.
People interested in bringing a field trip group can contact Melani Glascock at melani,glascock@lpsb.org by Monday.
Save the date
- Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding College & Career Day on Feb. 15.
- Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at Train Station Park in Denham Springs.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
Arts Council features new member
The Arts Council is hosting the Parish Photography League's photography exhibit, “The Best of 2018.” The exhibit ends Feb. 23 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs.
